SALTO WECOSYSTEM Connects with Hospitality and Real Estate Experts at HoSkar Night Phnom Penh

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SALTO WECOSYSTEM, a leading provider of integrated access control solutions, is delighted to announce its participation in the highly anticipated HoSkar Night Phnom Penh event. This collaboration aims to showcase Salto’s innovative solutions tailored for the real estate and hospitality sectors and shares success stories contributed to hospitality property in Cambodia and the region.

HoSkar Night Phnom Penh is brought by WeHub, hosted by Savills Hotels and in partnership with Salto Wecosystem, a prominent coworking and innovation hub in the heart of Cambodia’s capital city. Scheduled to take place in the vibrant city of Phnom Penh on 29th May 2024, the event will bring together industry leaders, technology enthusiasts, and innovators to explore the latest trends and advancements in various sectors.

Salto’s participation at the event will feature the display of its latest access control and management systems with demo wire-free locks stand and artboards in a cozy gallery vibe to storytelling and showcasing most well-known project reference in Cambodia, which is a harmonious blend of technology, aesthetics, and sustainability. Their commitment to delivering security solutions aligns with luxury resorts’ vision of providing an unforgettable, eco-friendly experience for its guests. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Salto’s technologies can streamline operations, enhance security, and deliver personalized experiences for real estate and hospitality businesses.

“We are thrilled to be part of the HoSkar Night event in Phnom Penh and to partner with WeHub to enhance the guest access experience for every single property and project across Cambodia and the surrounding region,” said Don Dinh, General Director for Salto Wecosystem Vietnam, Cambodia & Laos.

Beyond showcasing its technologies, Salto Wecosystem is more than just a group of companies and individuals – it is a community born out of a common goal: to empower access, in every sense – access to places, experiences, and opportunities. The company believes that the industry still has a long way to go, and it wants to play an active role in the exciting journey ahead.

“The Cambodia hospitality and real estate market is evolving rapidly, driven by global trends, and increasing local living standards. Engaging with local and international experts is crucial for staying updated and sharing market knowledge. The HoSkar Night event is tailored to connect local and foreign experts in a vibrant, engaging event, creating a community of business-minded individuals.” said Mauro Gasparotti, Founder of WeHub. “We are delighted to have Salto Wecosystem as a partner for this event, bringing new technology and solutions to the hospitality & real estate sectors”.

For more information about Salto Wecosystem and its participation in HoSkar Night Phnom Penh, please visit SALTO WECOSYSTEM: Empowering smarter access.

To learn more about the event and inquire to attend, please visit https://hoskarnight.com/register/. For further inquiries or information, please contact the event organizers at Thi@wehubyou.com.

About Salto Wecosystem:

Salto Wecosystem is a leading provider of smart access solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with seamless, secure, and personalized access to more experiences and opportunities. With a mission to enrich lives by enabling smarter access, Salto is at the forefront of the evolving access control and management landscape, delivering innovative technologies that redefine the way we interact with the spaces and services around us.

About WeHub:

WeHub is one of the most vibrant hospitality and real estate communities in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. WeHub was founded with the vision to connect businesses, people and ideas. The platform offers the latest trends and insights while facilitating business connections within the real estate and hospitality industries through various activities, including Meet The Experts conferences (MTE), HoSkar Night networking events, SIF masterclasses, and WeTalk private meetings for lead generation.

