AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

SALTO WECOSYSTEM Connects with Hospitality and Real Estate Experts at HoSkar Night Phnom Penh

PRNewswire May 23, 2024

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — SALTO WECOSYSTEM, a leading provider of integrated access control solutions, is delighted to announce its participation in the highly anticipated HoSkar Night Phnom Penh event. This collaboration aims to showcase Salto’s innovative solutions tailored for the real estate and hospitality sectors and shares success stories contributed to hospitality property in Cambodia and the region.

HoSkar Night Phnom Penh is brought by WeHub, hosted by Savills Hotels and in partnership with Salto Wecosystem, a prominent coworking and innovation hub in the heart of Cambodia’s capital city. Scheduled to take place in the vibrant city of Phnom Penh on 29th May 2024, the event will bring together industry leaders, technology enthusiasts, and innovators to explore the latest trends and advancements in various sectors.

SALTO WECOSYSTEM Connects with Hospitality and Real Estate Experts at HoSkar Night Phnom Penh

Salto’s participation at the event will feature the display of its latest access control and management systems with demo wire-free locks stand and artboards in a cozy gallery vibe to storytelling and showcasing most well-known project reference in Cambodia, which is a harmonious blend of technology, aesthetics, and sustainability. Their commitment to delivering security solutions aligns with luxury resorts’ vision of providing an unforgettable, eco-friendly experience for its guests. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Salto’s technologies can streamline operations, enhance security, and deliver personalized experiences for real estate and hospitality businesses.

“We are thrilled to be part of the HoSkar Night event in Phnom Penh and to partner with WeHub to enhance the guest access experience for every single property and project across Cambodia and the surrounding region,” said Don Dinh, General Director for Salto Wecosystem Vietnam, Cambodia & Laos.

Beyond showcasing its technologies, Salto Wecosystem is more than just a group of companies and individuals – it is a community born out of a common goal: to empower access, in every sense – access to places, experiences, and opportunities. The company believes that the industry still has a long way to go, and it wants to play an active role in the exciting journey ahead.

“The Cambodia hospitality and real estate market is evolving rapidly, driven by global trends, and increasing local living standards. Engaging with local and international experts is crucial for staying updated and sharing market knowledge. The HoSkar Night event is tailored to connect local and foreign experts in a vibrant, engaging event, creating a community of business-minded individuals.” said Mauro Gasparotti, Founder of WeHub. “We are delighted to have Salto Wecosystem as a partner for this event, bringing new technology and solutions to the hospitality & real estate sectors”.

For more information about Salto Wecosystem and its participation in HoSkar Night Phnom Penh, please visit SALTO WECOSYSTEM: Empowering smarter access

To learn more about the event and inquire to attend, please visit https://hoskarnight.com/register/. For further inquiries or information, please contact the event organizers at Thi@wehubyou.com.

About Salto Wecosystem:

Salto Wecosystem is a leading provider of smart access solutions, dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals with seamless, secure, and personalized access to more experiences and opportunities. With a mission to enrich lives by enabling smarter access, Salto is at the forefront of the evolving access control and management landscape, delivering innovative technologies that redefine the way we interact with the spaces and services around us.

Let’s stay connected @saltowecosystem

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saltowecosystem/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@saltowecosystem

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/salto-wecosystem/

Hotline: (+84) 2873000027

About WeHub:

WeHub is one of the most vibrant hospitality and real estate communities in Vietnam and Southeast Asia. WeHub was founded with the vision to connect businesses, people and ideas. The platform offers the latest trends and insights while facilitating business connections within the real estate and hospitality industries through various activities, including Meet The Experts conferences (MTE), HoSkar Night networking events, SIF masterclasses, and WeTalk private meetings for lead generation.

Follow WeHub’s official channels at:

LinkedIn: https://shorturl.at/Rw9GA 

Facebook: https://shorturl.at/YKnlY 

Contact WeHub for event collaboration: Host@wehubyou.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/salto-wecosystem-connects-with-hospitality-and-real-estate-experts-at-hoskar-night-phnom-penh-302154127.html

SOURCE SALTO WECOSYSTEM

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.