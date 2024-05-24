AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Web3 Announces Upcoming IDO for Aperture Finance, Simplifying Web3 Finance

PRNewswire May 24, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit Web3, the Web3 division of Bybit – one of the top three global crypto exchanges by trading volume, today announced an upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) for Aperture Finance ($APTR) on its Web3 platform.

“Bybit Web3 is thrilled to be partnering with Aperture Finance to bring their innovative IDO to our platform,” said Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 Evangelist. “Aperture Finance’s AI-powered solutions have the potential to revolutionize DeFi by simplifying complex transactions and making Web3 finance more accessible to a wider audience. We believe this IDO will be a great opportunity for our users to get involved in this groundbreaking project early on.”

Aperture Finance: Simplifying the complexities of Web3 finance

Aperture Finance is a pioneer in AI-powered intents. Featuring an IntentsGPT interface and an AI-driven smart solver simulation, Aperture’s solver network significantly reduces barriers for DeFi users and enhances transaction efficiency.

IDO Details

  • IDO Subscription Period: May 24, 2024, 10AM UTC to May 28, 2024, 10AM UTC
  • Snap Period: May 28, 2024, 10AM UTC to May 31, 2024, 10AM UTC
  • Reveal and Purchase Period: May 31, 2024, 10:15AM UTC to June 1, 2024, 10AM UTC
  • Listing Date: May 31, 2024, 10AM UTC

Token Details

  • Token: APTR
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000
  • Total Allocated to Bybit IDO: 6,666,667 APTR

Eligibility Requirements

  • Users must hold a Bybit Wallet with a minimum balance of 300 USDT (Arbitrum Chain) throughout the Snapshot Period to participate in the IDO.
  • Three (3) snapshots will be taken daily during the Snapshot Period.
  • Maximum number of winners: 3,000

For detailed information on the IDO process and eligibility requirements, please visit the Bybit Web3 page: https://www.bybit.com/en/web3/ido

Bybit Web3 Announces Upcoming IDO for Aperture Finance, Simplifying Web3 Finance (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 1 million wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting. 

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 30 million users globally.

Join the revolution now and open the door to your Web3 future with Bybit.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Web3.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world’s top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 30 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

