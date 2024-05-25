AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

“Ningbo in Light and Shadow” – the Premier Exhibition of the Global 100 Exhibitions on 100 Enterprises launched in Cambodia

PRNewswire May 25, 2024

NINGBO, China, May 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On the morning of May 23, the premier exhibition of “Ningbo in Light and Shadow” was launched in Cambodia. Chen Cong, Minister-Counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Cambodia, Prak Phannara, Secretary of State to Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia, Chhean Leang, Secretary of State to Ministry of Information of Cambodia and Choun Chanphearoun, Deputy Director General of Information and Broadcasting of the Ministry of Information of Cambodia attended the launching ceremony. The chambers of commerce of three levels (Ningbo, Zhejiang and China) in Cambodia, CNS reporters in Cambodia and reporters from Cambodian mainstream media have participated in the ceremony of the premier exhibition.

Ningbo folk band "Ling-Remix" of Chinese traditional characteristics performing at the ceremony of the premier exhibition

The premier exhibition was jointly organized by Ningbo International Communication Center (NICC), China Pictorial, and Ningbo Chamber of Commerce in Cambodia, covering more than 20 Ningbo companies such as Seduno and Shenzhou International Group, with 120,000 employees in overseas factories in Cambodia.

It is reported that this is the first large-scale cultural exchange event in China that uses overseas factories as a platform to promote the image of the city to go global.

This photography exhibition has selected 90 excellent photographic works. In addition to showing the mountains and rivers, landmarks and intangible heritage of Zhejiang and China, there are also beautiful pictures from Ningbo, covering the port, industry, city, culture and other aspects. The purpose is to tell the story of China with photos, so that employees of overseas factories can better understand Ningbo.

The Sanjiangkou in Ningbo is both the outlet of China’s Grand Canal and the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road. The monument “Point of Departure of the Maritime Tea Route” at Sanjiangkou tells the origin of Chinese tea going global. The remarks of these pictures have brought the viewers back to the ancient time, witnessing a fleet of tea, tea sets, cotton and silk, porcelain was shipped from here to Cambodia and other places around the world.

“Through the text explanation, I have learned that the Phnom Penh — Poipet high-speed railway built in cooperation with China is also advancing, and it will become more convenient to travel in the future, which is very exciting.” said Shen Jinfa, an employee of Seduno (Cambodia) Knitting Co., Ltd.

A photo that is related to local social life also transcends the meaning of the photo itself and serves as a bridge to ChinaCambodia friendship.

“I’ve never been to China, I’ve never been to the location of the headquarters. However, these photos make me have a wonderful imagination of Ningbo far away.” Rasny, an employee of Seduno (Cambodia) Knitting Co., Ltd., said that she is very fond of the historical architecture and cultural art of Ningbo at this photo exhibition.

Many Ningbo companies such as Seduno have gathered in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. How to increase the cohesion between employees from different cultural backgrounds is a problem to deal with by many overseas factories.

“Through the photo exhibition, we have learned about the changes and development opportunities in China, as well as the development of this vibrant city of Ningbo.” Chhean Leang, Secretary of State to Ministry of Information of Cambodia, greatly appreciates this approach, which allows people to know each other’s situation intuitively.

Ningbo in Light and Shadow” Global 100 Exhibitions on 100 Enterprises plans to hold 100 photography exhibitions in 100 overseas factories of Ningbo enterprises. The next step will be launching the exhibition at overseas factories of Ningbo enterprises in Bangladesh, Vietnam and other countries.

Contact: Huang Jin
Tel.: 0086-18868927982
E-mail: 2525545093@qq.com

 

Ningbo International Communication Center Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ningbo-in-light-and-shadow—the-premier-exhibition-of-the-global-100-exhibitions-on-100-enterprises-launched-in-cambodia-302155341.html

SOURCE Ningbo International Communications Center

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.