Shandong Radio and Television Station’s “Life at the Yellow River Delta” Sweeps Telly Awards

Shandong Radio and Television Station’s documentary “Life at the Yellow River Delta” has achieved international recognition, securing three prestigious awards at the 45th Telly Awards.

The international version of the documentary, co-produced with National Geographic Channel and other institutions, received the Gold Winner in both the Nature & Wildlife and Videography & Cinematography categories. It also earned the Silver Winner in the Documentary: Short Form (under 40 minutes) category.

The Telly Awards, established in 1979, are highly regarded in the global video and television industry, recognizing excellence in productions from around the world. This year, the committee received over 13,000 submissions from over 50 countries.

“Life at the Yellow River Delta” is a testament to Shandong Radio and Television Station’s commitment to high-quality documentaries. Since 2019, the station has produced and aired over 40 documentaries, earning widespread acclaim for its distinctive Qilu style.

The success of “Life at the Yellow River Delta” continues to bolster the station’s reputation for producing captivating and informative content. The second season is currently in production and is set to air on the National Geographic Channel.

