AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Shandong Radio and Television Station’s “Life at the Yellow River Delta” Sweeps Telly Awards

PRNewswire May 27, 2024

WEIHAI, China, May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A report from dzwww.com:

Shandong Radio and Television Station’s documentary “Life at the Yellow River Delta” has achieved international recognition, securing three prestigious awards at the 45th Telly Awards.

The international version of the documentary, co-produced with National Geographic Channel and other institutions, received the Gold Winner in both the Nature & Wildlife and Videography & Cinematography categories. It also earned the Silver Winner in the Documentary: Short Form (under 40 minutes) category.

The Telly Awards, established in 1979, are highly regarded in the global video and television industry, recognizing excellence in productions from around the world. This year, the committee received over 13,000 submissions from over 50 countries.

“Life at the Yellow River Delta” is a testament to Shandong Radio and Television Station’s commitment to high-quality documentaries. Since 2019, the station has produced and aired over 40 documentaries, earning widespread acclaim for its distinctive Qilu style.

The success of “Life at the Yellow River Delta” continues to bolster the station’s reputation for producing captivating and informative content. The second season is currently in production and is set to air on the National Geographic Channel.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/shandong-radio-and-television-stations-life-at-the-yellow-river-delta-sweeps-telly-awards-302155892.html

SOURCE dzwww.com

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.