2024 Wenzhou International Design Biennale Announces Call for Entry

WENZHOU, China, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — 2024 Wenzhou International Design Biennale is calling for entry. Welcome all professional designers and young design students to participate. There is no registration fee and the deadline will be July 15!

The Fifth Wenzhou International Design Biennial (WIDB), with the theme of Wenzhou, A Millennial Port & Happy City, highlights urban culture, aiming to showcase and promote cutting-edge design concepts and expressions, and emphasizes the integration and innovation of design with culture, technology, fashion, industry, and economy. It intends to promote high-quality industrial development supported by design, and curates an international and professional exhibition through specialistic foresight, rigorous selection by international judges, and strict evaluation criteria.

Wenzhou is renowned for its reform, innovation, and openness. The Wenzhou Model which has been developed for more than 40 years of reform and opening up. WIDB is also a platform for global designers, design communities and industrial enterprises to exhibit their ideas and techs. As the Chinese market keeps on opening, more and more opportunities are emerging. It would be a good chance for designers and companies by participating WIDB to know more about this big market and the competitors inside.

In the past 8 years, WIDB has kept on deepening its influence, with more than 7000 pieces of works and participants from more than 30 areas and countries in 2022. Meanwhile, as an international biennale, WIDB has invited judges from worldwide, like China, US, Japan, Germany, France, India and so on. There are five categories for 2024 WIDB, Product Design, Environmental Art Design, Poster Design, Cultural and Creative Design for Ancient Port, and AI Painting.

WIDB are not only an evaluation competition but also an exhibition and an exchange platform for global designers. During the ceremony, there will be series of events such as onsite final evaluation, excellent works exhibition, professional forum and seminar, etc. which will attract a lot of professional experts from various fields, media representatives and audience. Here will be a good platform for global designers to exchange the design experience, sharing the inspiration, expand the cooperation.

