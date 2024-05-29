Kroll Appoints Jon Rowell as Head of Asia Pacific Region

SYDNEY, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kroll, the leading independent global risk and financial advisory solutions firm, announced today the appointment of Jon Rowell as Head of Asia Pacific (APAC). In this role, Rowell will oversee Kroll’s strategy and vision for the region and lead commercial and client growth initiatives in the APAC market.

“For many years, we have been a trusted partner to organizations throughout the Asia-Pacific region. This appointment highlights our unwavering commitment to the region and the opportunities for growth that lie ahead. Our goal remains to help clients with building, protecting and maximizing value,” said Jacob Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll. “We are thrilled to have Jon join Kroll, and I look forward to working with him as we broaden our presence in the APAC region.”

Rowell joins Kroll with more than 30 years of experience advising clients on business, valuation and accounting related issues across the APAC region, the Caribbean and Europe. Most recently, Rowell served as Head of Asia and Caribbean for FTI Consulting and was the leader of its Forensic and Litigation Consulting business in Asia. In this role, he was responsible for driving growth and strategy and led some of its most high-profile and largest investigations and disputes. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Rowell was a partner at McGrathNicol, a specialist advisory and restructuring firm in Australia and New Zealand, where he co-founded and led the Forensic business.

“Kroll’s global reputation for innovation, excellence and client success is unparalleled, and I am eager to contribute to this legacy by joining the firm’s expansive network. Our objective is to extend our reach and enhance our risk and financial advisory services within the local market,” said Rowell. “Together with Kroll’s APAC and global leadership, I am intently focused on partnering with our clients to achieve the best outcomes for their business. I look forward to building on Kroll’s continued success in the APAC region.”

