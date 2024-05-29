AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Key Innovations Unveiled at Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024

PRNewswire May 29, 2024

SHANGHAI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As one of the most influential trade shows for health and functional ingredients in Asia, Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 is set to deliver an extraordinary experience for attendees with its cutting-edge innovations and industry insights. The upcoming edition, taking place from June 19-21, 2024, in Shanghai, will feature several highlights that capture the latest trends and advancements in the nutraceuticals and functional food sectors.

Beauty Walk: Exploring the Rising Nutricosmetics Market

The growing consumer awareness of the functional benefits of ingredients in anti-aging and beauty has fuelled the rise of Nutricosmetics. According to Euromonitor, China’s ingestible beauty market is expected to surpass RMB 25.57 billion by 2025. Many beauty and personal care brands have already ventured into the beauty supplements segment. We will hold a ‘Beauty Walk: Exploring the Rising Nutricosmetics Market’ to showcase exhibitors at the forefront of this trend, such as Bloomage Biotechnology, Amicogen, Hubei Magic Health Technology, BGG World, and Shandong Focusfreda Biotech. Cooperating with Innova Market Insights’ specialists to lead the visitor group, the comprehensive ‘Beauty Walk’ will provide attendees with an opportunity to explore the latest innovations in Nutricosmetics.

Import & Export Services: Navigating the Chinese Market

In collaboration with the regulatory experts at Chemlinked, Hi & Fi Asia-China will feature an Import & Export Desk and a dedicated conference on ‘Chinese Import & Export Business in the F&B Industry.’ The session will provide valuable insights into market trends, regulatory requirements, and tailored solutions to help overseas companies expand into China or export their products to the Asian market.

Diving into Important Marine Sources

Hi & Fi Asia-China will partner with GOED (Global Organization for EPA and DHA Omega-3s) to host a forum focused on marine resources, discussing the latest trends, challenges, and growth strategies in the omega-3 industry.

Technological Transformation of the Food Supply Chain

Held in collaboration with the impact-oriented investment and advocacy firm Dao Foods, the Food Technology Forum will offer insights into the future of food technology, innovative protein technologies, and their impact on sustainable development.

“Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024 is poised to be a game-changer, showcasing the industry’s most innovative solutions and insights,” says the organiser. “We’re excited to welcome visitors from around the world to experience the future of health and functional ingredients in Asia.”

For more information about Hi & Fi Asia-China 2024, please visit the official website at https://www.figlobal.com/china/en/home.html

