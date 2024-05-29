China International Supply Chain Expo Marks a Triumph in its UK Stop

The UK Promotional Roadshow Highlights Shared Future in Green Economy, Digital Technology and AI.

LONDON, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — London hosted a promotion seminar for the 2nd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE), as part of a UK visit by a delegation of Chinese entrepreneurs led by Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). The seminar explored opportunities for collaborative development in the green economy, digital technology, and artificial intelligence (AI). Key speakers included Ren Hongbin; Zheng Zeguang, China’s ambassador to the UK; Sir Sherard Cowper-Coles, Chairman of the China-Britain Business Council; and Jack Perry, Chairman of the 48 Group Club in the UK.

Ren Hongbin remarked, “China and the UK each possess unique strengths in the green economy, digital technology, and AI. Cooperation between Chinese and British companies helps maintain the resilience and stability of the supply chain between the two countries while expanding bilateral economic and trade relations. During the first CISCE, leading British companies showcased their offerings, achieving significant success. We warmly welcome more UK-based businesses to join us this year.”

Zheng Zeguang emphasised the importance of a stable and secure global supply chain, a joint responsibility of the two nations. He stressed China’s commitment to further expanding its high-level openness to the international community, encouraging the Chinese and British business sectors to collaboratively advance economic and trade cooperation.

Sherard Cowper-Coles described the expo as more than a product showcase; it serves as a platform for the entire supply chain system, representing not just individual businesses but the prosperity of the global industry as a whole. He added that the China-Britain Business Council plans to continue organising British business delegations to participate in the upcoming CISCE.

Jack Perry noted the commitment of China and the UK to maintaining a robust trade partnership, emphasising opportunities in fields driven by science and technology innovation, particularly AI, and the importance of jointly fostering ongoing improvements in the global supply chain.

During the seminar, China International Exhibition Center Group, the CISCE organiser, signed exhibitor agreements and letters of intent with several British firms, along with a memorandum of understanding signed with the UK Association for Renewable Energy and Clean Technology. The seminar attracted over 150 representatives from Chinese and international businesses and trade associations.

SOURCE China International Supply Chain Expo