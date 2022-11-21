AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Simplifying aircraft parts’ procurement – how Locatory.com runs a well-oiled online marketplace

GlobeNewswire November 22, 2022

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With 12 years of market experience under its belt already, Locatory.com is not slowing down. The aviation marketplace for aircraft spare parts and repair capabilities and a family member of Avia Solutions Group, leaders in end-to-end capacity solutions for passenger and cargo airlines worldwide, is talking about its place in the aviation industry and growth plans.

Since its development in 2010, Locatory.com has become one of the leading premium aircraft parts marketplaces in the world, with the userbase growing 20% each month. “We have been seeing steady growth for a few years now,” shared Toma Matutyte, CEO of Locatory.com. “This increase in clientele interest has been driven by the continuous expansion of our spare parts database. Each month it grows by 15% allowing for a wider variety of parts available. And with cost optimization and sustainability on everyone’s mind, the secondary aviation parts market is becoming an increasingly attractive opportunity. In 2022, we have received 5 times more RFQs (Request for Quotes) when compared to last year and are expecting this trend to continue into the next year.”

As a tool for simplified procurement of spare parts, Locatory.com is deeply invested in the digitalisation of the process. “Our mission is to connect aircraft parts’ buyers and sellers, through seamless transactions via an innovative platform that enables our customers to find, buy, and sell aircraft parts or repair services in commercial, OEM, MRO, military, and general aviation segments across the globe,” she explained. “We are focusing on innovation and efficiency therefore we have already successfully introduced a range of innovative features to our marketplace. Amber, the A.I.-based assistant, being one of them.”

Running a well-oiled online marketplace is not an easy task, thus having a strong team behind you is a must. “We have a truly global team, with people from over 10 countries sharing ideas and expertise in improving the company. We have been steadily expanding by around 15 % each month and there are no plans of slowing down,” she said.

By keeping innovation and optimisation as the main driving factors, Locatory.com is constantly working on keeping up and surpassing the ever-changing aviation industry needs. “Improving spare aircraft parts procurement processes can positively impact the whole aviation industry thus we will continue creating tools to do so,” said Toma Matutyte.

Vilma Vaitiekunaite
Chief Communications Officer
Cell: +37061112789
E-mail: [email protected]



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.