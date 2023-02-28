AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

HERE and Cognizant collaborate to provide location insights and analytics for global businesses

GlobeNewswire February 28, 2023

  • HERE Technologies and Cognizant to work together on delivering digital customer experiences with the help of location data.
  • This partnership provides real-time location insights and analytics to businesses across vertical industries including retail, technology, communications, manufacturing, logistics and automotive.

Mumbai – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, announced today that it has teamed up with Cognizant, one of the world’s leading professional services companies, to provide real-time location insights and analytics to Cognizant’s customers across the retail, ride-hailing, logistics, manufacturing and automotive sectors. By leveraging location insights and analytics, businesses will be able to reach and serve their customers more accurately.

Through this partnership, Cognizant will use the HERE location platform’s robust data visualization and exchange capabilities – including access to real-time traffic data, vehicle, weather, and detailed road attribute data – to build spatial intelligent solutions for its customers.

The partnership benefits organizations across various sectors by supporting their operations with new location-based insights on customers, pricing and surrounding competition. Cognizant will also be using HERE Traffic and Places of Interest (POI) data to provide retail and banking businesses with accurate location-based insights on store outlets and bank branches.

Talking about the relationship, Saket Gulati, Head of Netherlands at Cognizant said: “In an era where we connect billions of data-producing devices, products, assets and build internet of everything, location intelligence is crucial for everyday problem-solving capabilities and decision making of businesses. We need to have business intelligence that provides an edge in a highly competitive market. With HERE, we’ve found a partner to help our customers scale, innovate and to speed up their go-to-market. Combining HERE’s high precision location technology and advanced capabilities with Cognizant’s long-standing commitment to cutting-edge technology, agility, and resilience, we are confident to build a connected world together.” 

Sachin Thukral, Head of Partner & Alliances, Asia Pacific at HERE Technologies added, “Location technology is at the heart of how consumers access services in our connected world today. We are excited for Cognizant to harness the rich and advanced location intelligence from HERE to build meaningful insights for their customers so they can make better informed business decisions that will benefit users. As strategic partners, we look forward to working closely with Cognizant to shape new experiences for their customers and the industry at large.”

Media contacts
Cognizant
Christina Schneider
[email protected]

HERE Technologies
Camy Cheng
+65 9088 4127
[email protected]

About Cognizant   
Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we’re improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant

About HERE Technologies
HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for almost 40 years. Today, HERE’s location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

Attachment



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.