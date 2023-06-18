AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
ClearScore Launches in New Zealand

GlobeNewswire June 19, 2023
  • Free credit report data app to help users achieve greater financial wellbeing
  • New Zealand-based ‘Credit Simple’ users invited to join ClearScore’s growing community

SYDNEY, Australia, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The ClearScore Group today announced that it has launched in New Zealand, providing consumers with a website and app to check their credit score and report for free. Founded in the UK in 2015, ClearScore has grown to 19m users worldwide, expanding to South Africa in 2017, Australia in 2020 and subsequently Canada in 2022. ClearScore is now one of the world’s leading fintech groups and one of the main ways that people access their credit report data.

In March 2023, ClearScore announced that it had partnered with illion, one of Australasia’s leading credit bureaus, to provide Australian users with enhanced credit data to add to that already available via Experian. Since that time, users of illion’s ‘Credit Simple’ consumer proposition have been migrating to ClearScore to continue to access their credit scores and reports through the ClearScore app. With this partnership now extending to New Zealanders, ClearScore expects to rapidly become the number one source of free credit reports in the market.

Stephen Smyth, Chief International Officer at The ClearScore Group, said:

“We are excited to bring our clear and calm approach to financial wellbeing to New Zealand, helping people all over the country make informed financial decisions. By ensuring that people understand their credit data, we can help them achieve their financial goals.

“ClearScore has been expanding rapidly in Australia, and now we are set to see similar growth in New Zealand built on the partnership that we have established with illion. We are delighted to welcome illion’s Credit Simple users to ClearScore and look forward to providing them with important data to help them both manage their finances and save money.”

As a leading financial marketplace, ClearScore helps people access, and save money on, credit cards, loans and car finance. The Group will be adding new financial partners in New Zealand over the coming months and rolling out ‘ClearScore Protect’, its free personal data protection service to help guard against identity fraud and keep personal information safe. ClearScore Protect scans the dark web for stolen passwords and flags data breaches to users so that they can change their passwords and take control. It also provides people with personalised security tips to help them keep their online identity safe.

ClearScore was recently named ‘Best Personal Finance Company’ at the FinTech Breakthrough Awards and ‘FinTech Company of the Year’ at the Global Business Tech Awards.

About ClearScore

ClearScore launched in July 2015 to help everyone, no matter their circumstances, achieve greater financial wellbeing. The Group combines beautifully designed apps, with powerful, consumer-controlled data, and a cutting-edge technology stack to deliver high-growth marketplaces that retail financial products. ClearScore has grown rapidly to serve 19 million users across the UK, South Africa, Australia, Canada and New Zealand. The Group now partners with over 150 financial institutions around the world to ensure that the right product gets to the right user at the right time.



