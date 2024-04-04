11:11 Systems Becomes New VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program

11:11 Systems to Help Customers Modernise Infrastructure, Accelerate Innovation and Improve Business Resiliency with Managed VMware Cloud Foundation Services

London, UK — April 3, 2024— 11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced the company is now a VMware Cloud Service Provider (VCSP) Pinnacle tier partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program for the global market to help mutual enterprise customers to innovate by adopting VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) as their private cloud infrastructure. 11:11 Systems delivers new managed VMware Cloud Foundation private cloud services, including sovereign cloud services that support data residency and other jurisdictional controls.

11:11 Systems will add the new VMware Cloud Foundation to its portfolio of services, helping organisations modernise infrastructure with the best possible TCO, deliver a frictionless self-service experience for developers with consolidated VM and container-based workload support on a single platform and provide enterprise-grade resiliency and security. 11:11 Systems will support the new license portability feature of VCF in the 11:11 Public Cloud, 11:11 Private Cloud, 11:11 Disaster Recovery as a Service and other core VMware-based solutions, which continues 11:11’s tradition of offering a flexible hybrid cloud experience for customers.

“As a Pinnacle partner, 11:11 Systems’ expertise, experience and influence in the industry will play a crucial role in helping to lead our customers on their cloud journey,” said Ahmar Mohammad, Vice President, Partners, Managed Services and Solutions GTM, VMware Cloud Foundation Division at Broadcom. “The VCSP Pinnacle tier is designed to build stronger relationships with our most valued VCSP partners to help customers implement a highly efficient cloud operating model that combines public cloud scale and agility with private cloud security and performance.”

“By combining our decades of experience, global presence and centralised VMware-based platform, we are uniquely positioned to help customers modernise, protect and manage their VMware workloads in the cloud. As a Pinnacle Partner, we are committed to guiding customers through the post-acquisition landscape and delivering the most value based on their unique needs and strategies.”

Pinnacle is the highest program level in the Broadcom Advantage Partner program. Pinnacle partners are Broadcom’s most invested and strategic partners, boasting extensive certifications, a track record of significant sales and service achievements and broad international coverage. Holding Pinnacle status signifies a partner’s deep technological know-how and proficiency in addressing the most intricate customer issues. Broadcom works in close partnership with Pinnacle partners, including co-selling to mutual customers, to provide the foundational technology that drives the digital landscape.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that holistically addresses the challenges of next-generation managed cloud, connectivity and security requirements. The 11:11 model empowers customers and partners to “Rethink Connected,” which includes integrated services that deliver increased performance, optimisation and savings. Learn more at 1111Systems.com .

Contact:

Rolyn Parker

news@1111systems.com





