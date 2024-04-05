AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AKWEL : CURRENT OPERATING INCOME UP 64% TO €61M

GlobeNewswire April 5, 2024

        Thursday, April 4, 2024

CURRENT OPERATING INCOME UP 64% TO €61M

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms, and structural parts for electric vehicles, posted its 2023 annual results.

Consolidated data – in € millions 2023 2022 2022 revised Var. in %
Revenue 1,066.4 990.5 989.5 +7.8%
Current operating income 61.0 38.6 37.2 +64.0%
Current operating margin 5.7% 3.9% 3.8% +1.9 pts
Operating income 49.3 37.7 36.3 +35.8%
Financial income 0.3 0.6 0.4 -21.5%
Net result (group share) 35.7 11.1 25.3 +41.1%
Net margin 3.3% 1.1% 2.6% +0.8 pts

Turkish subsidiaries have now been consolidated, with the euro now considered the functional currency as of January 1, 2022.

Positive business developments and the gradual impact of some price rises have helped to improve current operating profit. A provision of €9.4m associated with the exceptional costs of restructuring the Gournay (France) site weighed on the operating income.

Self-financing capacity was €84.7m. The WCR rose €20.7m. With investments up sharply to €59.3m, AKWEL has generated free cash flow of €4.6m and net cash position of €105m, compared with €113.7m at the end of 2022.

The Group set itself ambitious CSR goals to achieve by 2028, on employee engagement, customer satisfaction and respect for the environment. In 2023, there was significant progress, notably with a marked reduction in the frequency and severity of workplace accidents, a 10.8% reduction in carbon emissions and a 14% reduction in water consumption.

The distribution of a dividend of €0.30 per share will be proposed at the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 23, 2024.

The automotive production is expected to be stable across European and North American markets in 2024, AKWEL anticipates similar levels of activity for this financial year as for 2023.

   
An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 9,600 people worldwide.

Attachment



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.