AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

AKWEL: TURNOVER FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

GlobeNewswire May 3, 2024

        Champfromier, Thursday, May 2, 2024

TURNOVER FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2024

  • Turnover down -3.3% at constant scope and exchange rates
  • Net cash position €111.8M

AKWEL (FR0000053027, AKW, PEA-eligible), parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles, has recorded, over the first quarter of 2024, a consolidated turnover of €263.5M, down -4.0% compared to the results published for the first quarter 2023.

Consolidated turnover for the first quarter of 2024 (from January 1 to March 31)

in €m — unaudited 2024 2023 Variation PCC variation (*)
1st quarter 263.5 274.6 -4.0% -3.3%

(*) At constant scope and exchange rates

Against a backdrop of low global automotive production at the beginning of 2024, AKWEL recorded a decrease of -4.0% in its published turnover and decrease of -3.3% at constant scope and exchange rates. This is compared to the performance from the first quarter of 2023, which was the highest of the financial year for the Group.

The turnover is distributed by geographic production area as follows:

  • France: €69.0M (-10.9%)
  • Europe (excluding France) and Africa: €77.2M (-4.1%)
  • North America: €77.3M (+4.3%)
  • Asia and the Middle East (including Türkiye): €39.4M (-4.6%)
  • South America: €0.5M (-53.0%)

With the exception of the Air intake (+17.6%) and Cooling (+1.2%) product lines, most activities are down. This includes the Decontamination line, which is down -20.8%.

Excluding the impact of rental obligations, the company reached a net cash position of €111.8M at the end of March 2024, down €6.5M from December 31, 2023, taking into account a significantly increased investment envelope of €20.0M compared to €11.0M in the first quarter of 2023.

In view of the performance recorded during this first quarter, AKWEL maintains its expectation of stable activity for the current year.

   
An independent family business, trading on Euronext Paris, AKWEL is a parts and systems manufacturer for the automotive and heavy-vehicle industry, and a specialist in fluid management, mechanisms and structural parts for electric vehicles. The Group achieves this with their first-rate industrial and technological know-how in mastering the application and processing of materials (plastic, rubber, metal) and mechatronic integration.

Operating in 20 countries across 5 continents, AKWEL employs 9,600 people worldwide.

Attachment



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.