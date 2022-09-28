INGOT Brokers Australia Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – A decade ago, INGOT Brokers (Australia) Pty Ltd. (INGOT Brokers) took a step toward becoming today one of the game changers in its field by obtaining the Australian Financial Services (AFS) license issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and opening its office in Sydney.

This September, the company celebrates its 10th anniversary in Australia. INGOT Brokers’ Director, Hossam Abdelaziz, expressed “gratitude for the great things INGOT Brokers has achieved, and excitement for what the future holds,” and further added that “we strove to obtain the (ASIC) license because it fosters a fair, integrous, and transparent environment for investors, which also aligns with our objectives. At INGOT Brokers, we genuinely make every effort to provide our clients and partners alike with a safe environment and peace of mind knowing that they are trading with a broker licensed by Tier-1 regulatory bodies such as ASIC.”

“This occasion is a milestone that would not have been possible if not for the unfaltering trust our clients have put in us, and the dedication INGOT Brokers employees placed towards making each and every client’s trading journey convenient and safe.”

Through securing operational rights, INGOT Brokers has been providing clients residing in Australia with the opportunity to trade on a wide range of markets, including cryptocurrencies, Forex, stocks, and commodities, to name a few. The company has also been extending its clients with essential tools and programs such as innovative trading platforms and elaborative market reports, in addition to omnichannel customer service. All these services and more are continuously enhanced and expanded in order to keep on fulfilling the company’s core mission, which is to help people redefine their financial future!

About INGOT Brokers (Australia) Pty Ltd.

INGOT Brokers (Australia) Pty Ltd., holder of the Australian Financial Services License (“Number 428015”), ABN: 87 159 895 431, is a regulated online brokerage firm serving as an intermediary between traders and global financial markets, facilitating access to premium investment opportunities. This covers varied financial instruments, including commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs, currencies, and cryptocurrencies. INGOT Brokers presents investors with a unique trading experience through its competitive trading services and conditions.

Contact Information

www.ingotbrokers.com.au

[email protected]

Level 21, 60 Margaret Street

Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

+61280466500





