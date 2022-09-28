AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

INGOT Brokers Australia Celebrates its 10th Anniversary

GlobeNewswire September 28, 2022

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire – A decade ago, INGOT Brokers (Australia) Pty Ltd. (INGOT Brokers) took a step toward becoming today one of the game changers in its field by obtaining the Australian Financial Services (AFS) license issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and opening its office in Sydney.

This September, the company celebrates its 10th anniversary in Australia. INGOT Brokers’ Director, Hossam Abdelaziz, expressed “gratitude for the great things INGOT Brokers has achieved, and excitement for what the future holds,” and further added that “we strove to obtain the (ASIC) license because it fosters a fair, integrous, and transparent environment for investors, which also aligns with our objectives. At INGOT Brokers, we genuinely make every effort to provide our clients and partners alike with a safe environment and peace of mind knowing that they are trading with a broker licensed by Tier-1 regulatory bodies such as ASIC.”

“This occasion is a milestone that would not have been possible if not for the unfaltering trust our clients have put in us, and the dedication INGOT Brokers employees placed towards making each and every client’s trading journey convenient and safe.”

Through securing operational rights, INGOT Brokers has been providing clients residing in Australia with the opportunity to trade on a wide range of markets, including cryptocurrencies, Forex, stocks, and commodities, to name a few. The company has also been extending its clients with essential tools and programs such as innovative trading platforms and elaborative market reports, in addition to omnichannel customer service. All these services and more are continuously enhanced and expanded in order to keep on fulfilling the company’s core mission, which is to help people redefine their financial future!

About INGOT Brokers (Australia) Pty Ltd.

INGOT Brokers (Australia) Pty Ltd., holder of the Australian Financial Services License (“Number 428015”), ABN: 87 159 895 431, is a regulated online brokerage firm serving as an intermediary between traders and global financial markets, facilitating access to premium investment opportunities. This covers varied financial instruments, including commodities, stocks, indices, ETFs, currencies, and cryptocurrencies. INGOT Brokers presents investors with a unique trading experience through its competitive trading services and conditions.

Contact Information

www.ingotbrokers.com.au

[email protected]

Level 21, 60 Margaret Street

Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

+61280466500



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.