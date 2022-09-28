AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
UPDATE – Teledyne announces next generation 5GigE area scan camera platform

GlobeNewswire September 29, 2022

New Forge camera platform brings together Teledyne’s vision expertise and customer knowledge in a new camera family

RICHMOND, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Teledyne FLIR is pleased to announce the Forge 5GigE area scan camera family for machine vision. Constructed on an all-new modern platform, Forge is designed to provide the richest combination of advanced imaging features in the industry and is engineered to handle the most complex vision system challenges both now and into the future.

Available in Q4, the first models extend the Genie Nano 5GigE sensor offering by integrating 5 to 24 MP Sony Pregius Gen 4 Global Shutter CMOS sensors. In addition to supporting link speeds of 1, 2.5, and 5GigE, Forge offers burst mode to capture images at speeds up to 10Gb/s into memory. This, combined with a 500 MB image buffer, allows engineers to rapidly capture information in bursts for high-speed applications. It’s Trigger-to-Image Reliability (T2IR) framework giving engineers tools to develop reliable and robust systems faster.

Designed to simplify OEM integration, the Forge feature set includes PoE, strong thermal management, and opto-isolated triggering for streamlined peripherals and easier camera control. System engineers can replace current GigE Vision compliant cameras with Forge cameras to upgrade their system performance without changing their application software. Additionally, Forge cameras support both Teledyne Spinnaker and Sapera LT SDKs and GigE Vision compliant software packages. Forge is ideal for high-speed applications in factory automation for electronics inspection, food processing, pharmaceuticals, and for sports analytics and virtual reality motion capture.

“Forge is the first area scan camera family to harness the combined wealth of customer knowledge and technical expertise from Teledyne FLIR, Teledyne DALSA, and Teledyne Lumenera,” said Sadiq Panjwani, General Manager of Teledyne FLIR IIS. “It is designed from the ground up to empower systems engineers to quickly develop highly reliable and competitive products.”

Like all Teledyne FLIR machine vision cameras, Forge features a compact form factor for easy integration, all-metal body with 3-year warranty, and both rich online resources, and access to our world-class technical support team.

The new Forge area scan platform will be featured at the upcoming Vision show in Stuttgart and the week following at the Vision Show in Boston.

For more information about the Forge 5GigE camera family, visit the webpage.

About Teledyne

Teledyne’s Vision Solutions group form an unrivaled collective of imaging expertise across the spectrum. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine to leverage each other’s strengths and provide the widest imaging technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne offers worldwide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.

Media contact:
Jennifer Yeung
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/44a56b79-a907-425b-869d-510f6144b514



Primary Logo

