AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

ePac Flexible Packaging Announces Flat Bottom Pouch Offering Expansion

GlobeNewswire October 11, 2022

Company to accelerate growth into coffee, pet, and lawn and garden markets with new product line offerings.

Austin, Texas USA, Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ePac Flexible Packaging, the industry leader in quick turn, short and medium run-length flexible packaging, has announced it will soon be offering flat bottom pouch options in addition to its extensive line of flexible pouch offerings. ePac is extending its partnership with the industry-leading pouch equipment manufacturer, Totani to bring the highest quality finished products to their customers. 

The flat bottom pouch offering is a premium side gusseted package that offers a true flat bottom for superior stand-ability. The package style allows five graphics panels for billboarding to maximize shelf presence.

With this announcement, ePac is further solidifying its place as a leader in bringing new and innovative offerings to the small and medium-sized businesses that have very few other choices when trying to compete against the biggest brands in the world. 

Dave Long, VP of Operations, says, “This will really push us deeper into the coffee space to create a complete offering to our specialty coffee customers. It also enhances our ability to provide an alternate option to other industries that can utilize this format, including pet products along with lawn and garden applications.” Long adds, “our relationship with Totani continues to grow, and we are proud to be working with the top equipment manufacturer to bring this to market.” 

About ePac Flexible Packaging

Founded in 2016 with a mission to help brands of all sizes grow, ePac has 25 locations across the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Each ePac location is committed to the community it serves, supporting local and national brands. ePac offers a full complement of sustainable film options, while its print technology platform is carbon-neutral and inherently eco-friendly. Further, the company offers true order to demand capability, helping brands reduce inventory and obsolescence.

For more information, please visit​ ePacFlexibles.

Attachment 



Carl Joachim
ePac Flexible Packaging
+15615737992
[email protected]

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.