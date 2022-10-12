AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Henry Hui Named Corporate Vice President of Hydrogen Strategy and Energy Infrastructure for Nikkiso Clean Energy and Industrial Gases Group

GlobeNewswire October 13, 2022

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Cryogenic Industries’ Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is pleased to announce that Henry Hui was promoted to Corporate Vice President of Hydrogen Strategy and Energy Infrastructure, effective October 1, 2022.

Henry will continue to inspire a strategic vision in his new role for the Group and set action plans to accelerate the deployment of Nikkiso’s cryogenic, process and turbomachinery technologies. His efforts will enhance customer growth in the global clean energy market and foster collaborations with government agencies, trade associations, consortium, partnerships, and all CE&IG functional units and regional companies. In addition, Henry will be responsible for heading up a total engineering team in Houston, TX, for the newly created Energy Infrastructure and Strategic Projects (NESP) functional unit to better serve customers with Nikkiso’s world-class equipment, service, and solutions.

“Henry has comprehensive experience in business development, value engineering, and project delivery, along with 25 years of industry knowledge and achievements in the energy and industrial gas sectors. He brings a balance of both strategic planning and execution capabilities to the Group and NESP,” according to Emile Bado, Executive Vice President, Sales & Business Development of the Group. “Henry’s role further supports our mission to provide innovative equipment, technologies and services through our global group of companies to help our customers to make a difference.”

Henry joined the Integrated Cryogenic Solutions functional unit over one year ago and has been instrumental in the recent success of Nikkiso’s Hydrogen Refueling Station business line. Henry has a BS in Chemical Engineering and an MS in Engineering from North Carolina State University. He is also a registered PE and a certified PMP.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture, and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for Industrial Gases, Natural gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of approximately 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
[email protected]



