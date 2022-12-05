Euro Manganese Confirms Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company” or “EMN”) will file its Fourth Quarter and September 30, 2022 Year-End financial reports, prior to ASX market open on Monday, December 19, 2022.

Q4 and Year-End 2022 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host two separate Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 conference calls to serve stakeholders in their respective time zones. Content of both calls will be the same. President & CEO Matt James and CFO Martina Blahova will provide an update on the Chvaletice Project and its upcoming milestones. The Company’s North American strategy will also be discussed.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese’s website: www.mn25.ca

CALL #1 – For North American and UK/European Audiences North America UK/Europe Date Monday, Dec 19, 2022 Monday, Dec 19, 2022 Time 8:30am PST | 11:30am EST 4:30pm GMT | 5:30pm CET Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vAv0NLdSQvmTnaMeTGgnKg

CALL #2 – For Australian Audiences Australia North America Date Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022 Monday, Dec 19, 2022 Time 6:00am AWST | 9:00am AEDT 2:00pm PST | 5:00pm EST Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z_H3BRPlT4y-CuN54W76vw

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese Inc. is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading, competitive, and environmentally superior producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry and other high-technology applications. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic, which is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. The Chvaletice project is the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James

President & CEO

+44 (0)747 229 6688

Louise Burgess

Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications

+1 (604) 312-7546

[email protected]

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8

Website: www.mn25.ca





