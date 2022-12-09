AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xencelabs celebrates festive season with global annual growth and Christmas offers

GlobeNewswire December 9, 2022

– Company highlights significant growth in EMEA & USA market –

Merry Xmas

PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xencelabs Technologies Ltd., the leading developer of best-in-class digital drawing solutions for creative professionals, is ending the year on a high note, with significant market growth for its products around the world. The company’s ongoing expansion has seen the US & EMEA market double compared to 2021 in terms of online and offline sales, retail, and channel expansion.

The Xencelabs Academy is also now live on YouTube at www.youtube.com/@Xencelabs. This channel, overseen by Ian Sayers, Xencelabs’ Global Manager for Customer Engagement and Training Manager (EMEA), is designed to build upon and strengthen the existing global Xencelabs community, increasing engagement with users by sharing product training, tips and tricks, company updates and much more.

Meanwhile to celebrate the end of 2022, Xencelabs is offering December Christmas deals with up to 30% off, including the Pen Tablet Medium, Pen Tablet Medium Bundle, Special Edition, Pen Tablet Small, and the Quick Keys available on e-store and Amazon. During this period, the e-store has an exclusive Christmas gift of a free pair of gloves with all purchases of a Pen Tablet (Excluded Small). Promotional dates may vary depending on the region and their respective time zones; details are available on Xencelabs social media channels.

Finally, while the year is drawing to a close, Xencelabs can still be seen at some key events around the world. It is exhibiting for the first time at SIGGRAPH Asia 2022 (Stand F14), held in Daegu, South Korea from 6-9 December, and will also make its debut at one of Japan’s biggest comic related events, Comic Market (Stand 246), in Tokyo, Japan from 30-31 December. In addition, Xencelabs will return to Comic Fiesta (C033 to C038, Hall 2) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from 17-18 December.

For more details of the Christmas deals, visit Xencelabs’ social media platforms:

Instagram: @Xencelabs / @Xencelabs_US / @Xencelabs.EMEA / @Xencelabs. SGMY
Twitter: @JapanXencelabs /@Xencelabs

Japan: amzn.to/3RiaGYC
USA: amzn.to/3jqwqD0
Canada: amzn.to/3ut2OLG
Mexico: amzn.to/3jmX7bG
UK:  amzn.to/3v5oso9
Germany: amzn.to/3xikhYX
France:  amzn.to/37CFTEr
Italy:  amzn.to/3v6Zg0G
Spain: amzn.to/37v1GOt
Netherlands:  amzn.to/38HrWG0
E-store: https://www.xencelabs.com/store

Xencelabs – Together We Create

Xencelabs is a global company providing best-in-class digital and intuitive drawing solutions enabling creative professionals to expand their creativity and enhance productivity. Xencelabs Technologies Limited.

Pretty Leung
Senior Manager, Global Marketing
e: [email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b1b510a-f89c-4639-996d-3837bd2dd9f2

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.