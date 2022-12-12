AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AGC Biologics and Gore Collaborate on New Protein A-based Purification Technology and Contract Manufacturing Services for Antibody Therapies

GlobeNewswire December 13, 2022

GORE® Protein Capture Devices and AGC Biologics development and manufacturing platforms help advance downstream purification and support effective development and manufacturing

Seattle, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced a collaboration with W.L. Gore & Associates (Gore) that features Protein A affinity purification technology from Gore alongside the CDMO’s contract development and manufacturing services. 

By using GORE and AGC Biologics, biopharmaceutical companies can improve downstream purification processes through increased productivity of the Protein A step, enabling a full single-use downstream process, which can eliminate column bioburden from storage, reduce manufacturing footprint, and help lower costs for clinical manufacturing and select scale commercial manufacturing.  

The collaboration includes the family of GORE® Protein Capture Devices with Protein A, which improves productivity in Protein A affinity purification, and provides high binding capacity at short residence times, alongside AGC Biologics’ mAb-based CDMO services. The joint offering from Gore and AGC Biologics is available across various sites in the AGC Biologics’ network.  

“This is a notable example of how our technology can support antibody-based therapies coming to market by addressing bottlenecks and boosting productivity” said William Barrett, Ph.D., Product Specialist, for GORE PharmBIO. “Our portfolio of GORE Protein A Capture Devices, with a unique expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) membrane, offers a scalable solution and we are thrilled to work with ACG Biologics so customers can reach their next clinical or commercial milestones.” 

AGC Biologics’ scientists have several decades of R&D experience in the monoclonal antibody space. The company has established more than 200 mammalian and microbial cell culture-based products. AGC Biologics’ historic work in implementing early-on high-throughput titer assessments of monoclonal cell lines helps streamline its early-phase mAb product programs.  

“Investments in new technologies like the GORE Protein Capture Device are important to meet our clients’ needs and address the changes in the monoclonal antibody market,” said Kasper Møller, Chief Technical Officer of AGC Biologics. “We are excited to offer this new technology for GMP manufacturing at relevant scales throughout our manufacturing network.” 

Learn more about GORE Protein Capture Devices with Protein A and get the latest information on upcoming events at www.gore.com/capturemoremAbs

To learn more about AGC Biologics’ cell line development services, visit https://www.agcbio.com/capabilities/process-development/cell-line-development.  

Learn more about AGC Biologics’ full line of mammalian-based manufacturing services at https://www.agcbio.com/capabilities/mammalian

