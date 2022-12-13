AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
A leading US Financial Institution selects Temenos to modernize its wealth management platform in the cloud

GlobeNewswire December 13, 2022

Temenos open platform to support leading US Financial Institution’s growth in wealth management

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

GENEVA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that a leading US financial institution is extending its relationship with Temenos to include its international private banking business. The Temenos wealth management platform will support the bank’s strategic transition to a cloud-based core banking system and help drive growth in Europe and the Asia-Pacific (APAC) as it looks to transform its operations and drive efficiencies at scale, while offering first class services and products to its clients.

About Temenos
Temenos (SIX: TEMN) is the world’s leading open platform for composable banking, creating opportunities for over 1.2 billion people around the world every day. We serve over 3000 banks from the largest to challengers and community banks in 150+ countries by helping them build new banking services and state-of-the-art customer experiences. The Temenos open platform helps our top-performing clients achieve return on equity three times the industry average and cost-to-income ratios half the industry average.

For more information, please visit www.temenos.com.



Investor and media contacts

Investors
Adam Snyder
Head of Investor Relations, Temenos
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +41 22 708 1515

Conor McClafferty
FGS Global on behalf of Temenos
Tel: +44 7920 087 914
Email: [email protected]

Primary Logo

