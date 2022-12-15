Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Awarded DNV’s Management System Certificate and ISO 9001:2015 Certification

TEMECULA, Calif., Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is proud to have been awarded DNV’s Management System Certificate and ISO 9001:2015 certification. The award was presented to George Pappagelis, President of Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases group’s Process Systems unit. The certificate was issued to Cosmodyne LLC in Seal Beach California.

ISO 9001 is defined as the international standard that specifies requirements for a quality management system (QMS), helps businesses and organizations be more efficient and improve customer satisfaction. By obtaining and implementing the ISO 9001 certification and standardized management system, we can lower operational costs, improve our bottom line, offer a competitive advantage, improve reputation, and deliver better products and services – all of which ultimately benefit our customers!

“We believe that quality is a continuous process that requires us to never stop trying to improve,” according to George Pappagelis, President of Nikkiso Cosmodyne. “Our internal corrective action system helps assure that all of our internal systems, future processes and designs are as trouble-free as possible.”

ISO 9001 certification ensures that quality orientation is lived by each of our employees every day.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES

Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.) and process plants for Industrial Gases, and Natural Gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com .

