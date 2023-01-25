Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Announces a ‘Cue Creation That’ll Have You Stuffed

World’s largest barbecue restaurant unveils a limited time offer, the Loaded Nacho Cheese Sausage, available beginning February 6th

Dallas, Jan. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — While Dickey’s Barbecue Pit isn’t getting in the business of Taco Tuesday, it’s adding a Tex-Mex favorite to the barbecue joint’s signature sausage line up. We smoke our barbecue low and slow in our hickory wood burning pit, giving you that tender fall-off-the-bone meats. The ‘cue creations are truly endless with a variety of Texas style, authentic family recipes!

From February 6th to April 30th, the popular barbecue restaurant is taking a meaty, smoky, cheesy plate of nachos and combining it with its Legit. Texas. Barbecue. ™ to make the Loaded Nacho Cheese Kielbasa Sausage. This indulgent sausage features Dickey’s premium, pit-smoked sausage stuffed with taco-seasoned beef and pork, tortilla chips, and jalapeño beans with cheddar and pepper jack cheeses.

“We are thrilled to introduce this new hand-crafted sausage in time for the big game. Dickey’s awarded-winning Kielbasa sausages are small batch, artesian sausages made exclusively by Dickeys for Dickey’s barbecue. We are sure the new Loaded Nacho Cheese Sausage will be a legendary winner,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “With the Super Bowl right around the corner, our newest addition is sure to be a crowd-pleasing favorite that’s perfect for a game day spread. Don’t miss out as the Loaded Nacho Cheese Kielbasa Sausage will only be available now through April.”

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by the Dickey family. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests in 44 states Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why our name isn’t BBQ. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers eight slow-smoked meats and 12 wholesome sides with ‘No B.S. (Bad Stuff)’ included. Dickey’s Barbecue has 550 locations across the United States and eight other countries.

Dickey’s was named to Newsweek’s 2022 America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains list and USA Today 2021 readers’ choice awards. Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list, been named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur and named to Hospitality Technology’s Industry Heroes list. Led by CEO Laura Rea Dickey, who was named among the country’s 50 most influential women in foodservice in Nation’s Restaurant News, was recognized by Fast Casual’s Top 100 Movers and Shakers list and honored by Dallas Business Journal. Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Forbes Magazine, Franchise Times, The Dallas Morning News, The Wall Street Journal, People Magazine and QSR Magazine. Dickey’s Barbecue is part of Dickey’s Restaurant Brands which has more than 700 restaurants nationwide including brands Wing Boss, Trailer Birds, Big Deal Burger and bbqathome.com. DRB is led by CEO Roland Dickey Jr. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

