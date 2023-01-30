Euro Manganese Confirms First Fiscal Quarter 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Details

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company” or “EMN”) will file its First Fiscal Quarter financial reports after TSX.V market close on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 (prior to ASX market open on Friday, Feb 10, 2023).

Fiscal Q1 2023 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host two separate conference calls to serve stakeholders in their respective time zones. Content of both calls will be the same.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese’s website: www.mn25.ca

CALL #1 – For North American and UK/European Audiences North America UK/Europe Date Monday, Feb 13, 2023 Monday, Feb 13, 2023 Time 8:30am PST | 11:30am EST 4:30pm GMT | 5:30pm CET Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W2_HUo35SYO8wM9jMXhPjA

CALL #2 – For Australian Audiences Australia North America Date Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 Monday, Feb 13, 2023 Time 6:00am AWST | 9:00am AEDT 2:00pm PST | 5:00pm EST Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DVuSrrPhTMydgDfN3BcJIA





About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual-listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

