Euro Manganese Confirms First Fiscal Quarter 2023 Release Date and Conference Call Details

GlobeNewswire January 31, 2023

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company” or “EMN”) will file its First Fiscal Quarter financial reports after TSX.V market close on Thursday, Feb 9, 2023 (prior to ASX market open on Friday, Feb 10, 2023).

Fiscal Q1 2023 Conference Call Details

Euro Manganese will host two separate conference calls to serve stakeholders in their respective time zones. Content of both calls will be the same.

Calls will be hosted on Zoom, with the ability to dial-in or join via web link. Questions may be asked directly or using the chat function. Replays and transcripts of both calls will be available on Euro Manganese’s website: www.mn25.ca

CALL #1 – For North American and UK/European Audiences
  North America UK/Europe
Date Monday, Feb 13, 2023 Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Time 8:30am PST | 11:30am EST 4:30pm GMT | 5:30pm CET
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_W2_HUo35SYO8wM9jMXhPjA

CALL #2 – For Australian Audiences
  Australia North America
Date Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023 Monday, Feb 13, 2023
Time 6:00am AWST | 9:00am AEDT 2:00pm PST | 5:00pm EST
Registration: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DVuSrrPhTMydgDfN3BcJIA


About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual-listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
+44 (0)747 229 6688

Louise Burgess
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications
+1 (604) 312-7546
[email protected]

Company Address: #709 -700 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8
Website: www.mn25.ca



