Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces Expansion of Service for Middle East and Northern Africa

GlobeNewswire January 31, 2023

TEMECULA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) group of companies, is proud to announce yet another expansion of their manufacturing and service capabilities for the Middle East and Northern Africa markets. With this expansion, they will be providing pump and turboexpander aftermarket repairs of their full line, including J.C. Carter pumps. Their new state-of-the-art service center will allow repairs to be made locally rather than the need to ship elsewhere.

The new facility, based in the Sharjah Free Zone, was established to provide expanded support for the Middle East and Northern Africa markets. They have added field service support, and shop technicians specifically trained to support Marine, J.C. Carter, Nikkiso Cryogenic Pumps (ACD and Nikkiso Cryo) and Turboexpanders. In addition to in-shop and on-site repairs, they will provide aftermarket service.

“With this facility, we will be able to respond more quickly to our customer’s needs, providing individual support and solutions expansion. Nikkiso CE&IG will now be able to provide greater service and support to our customers with our local presence,” according to Jim Estes, President of Nikkiso Cryogenic Services.

This expansion represents their commitment to and support of the growth of the Middle Eastern and North African market.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.) and process plants for Industrial Gases, and Natural Gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a782646f-6550-4069-9f74-4f531a3eae7d



Primary Logo

