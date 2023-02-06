AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Webuild Announces Acquisition of Australian Clough

GlobeNewswire February 6, 2023

“With Clough we are among the major players in the sector,” the Webuild CEO Pietro Salini comments

MILAN, Italy, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — After the signing of the deal for the acquisition of assets of the Australian Clough, Pietro Salini, the chief executive officer of Webuild, said in a statement, “Today’s operation is a historic one for Webuild, which consolidates the growth strategy in low-risk markets, in line with the derisking policy adopted in recent years. With the integration of Clough, we become one of the major players in the sector, also in neighboring segments such as energy, defense plants and infrastructure, in a rapidly growing and continuously expanding market.”

“The integration of skills of the people of Clough and Webuild will guarantee the realization of quality projects for customers and territories, and with this operation we have already demonstrated how a strong team spirit has already been created. I am grateful to all the parties involved for having worked so collaboratively and tirelessly to deliver an extraordinary result so quickly, despite the complexities of the different projects involved, time zones and distances,” added Salini. “Through the constructive efforts and collaboration of the team of Webuild, Deloitte and Clough people, clients, unions and all other project partners, we have ensured business continuity for some of the most strategic projects in the country.”

“For an Italian company to have a total backlog of over 12 billion euros and about 3,000 employees in Australia was a great undertaking, but we consider it only a starting point for a great collaboration with all the players in the country in which we count to continue to grow together,” concluded Salini.

