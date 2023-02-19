AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
CODAN RELEASE NEW SENTRY MESH 6161-L SQUAD RADIO

GlobeNewswire February 19, 2023

Ashburn, Virginia, Feb. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CODAN and Domo Tactical Communications (DTC) are proud to announce the unveiling of the new Sentry Mesh 6161-L radio, completing the Sentry Series product family and enhancing CODAN and DTC’s product offering following on its commitment of innovation and providing full communications solutions. The Sentry Series product family includes HF, VHF, MANET, and interoperability solutions. This Sentry Mesh 6161-L Software Defined Radio is based on our highly reliable and robust MANET MESH waveforms, that have been field-proven in applications from various world militaries, Special Forces, to Unmanned Systems platforms and Covert Operations. MeshUltra™ optimizes the use of available channel bandwidth through a “Token Passing” technology, which avoids collisions and provides a predictable data packet latency. Wider bandwidth together with advanced Interference Avoidance System (IAS) maximises communications effectiveness in contested environments and provides protection against Electronic Attack (EA).

“The Sentry Mesh 6161-L, developed specifically to address the needs of Soldier Modernisation programs, continues CODAN’s tradition of innovation and responsiveness to the warfighter’s evolving demands to stay connected, create security, and ultimately save lives” said Paul Sangster, President of CODAN Communications.  

With up to 2 watts output and a 2×2 MIMO RF architecture, the Sentry Mesh 6161-L maximizes throughput and avoids drop-outs using two independent transmit / receive channels. In complex environments where multiple obstacles cause signal reflections and cancellation, MIMO results in far superior performance.

About Codan Communications

Codan Communications is a global technology company that develops robust technology solutions to solve customers’ communications, safety, security and productivity problems in some of the harshest environments around the world.

We provide tactical communications solutions that enable our customers to be connected, ultimately to support critical missions worldwide. With almost 60 years in the business, we have garnered a reputation for quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, producing innovative and industry-leading technology solutions.

Codan Communications is a member of the Codan group of companies.

About Domo Tactical Communications

DTC is the leading MIMO MESH provider in the world.  DTC radio solutions provide short range high bandwidth communications suitable for the wireless transmission of video and other data applications. DTC is an established provider to customers including Military and Special Forces, Intelligence Agencies, Border Control and First Responders. DTC is headquartered in the US with locations in the UK and Denmark, with over 150 employees.

