AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Synchronoss Announces Strong Messaging Platform Growth in Asia Pacific Fueled by Advanced Messaging

GlobeNewswire February 28, 2023

Global Service Providers Utilizing Synchronoss Platforms to Deliver Value-Added Services to Tens of Millions of Subscribers

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (“Synchronoss” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SNCR), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced strong growth in Asia Pacific, primarily fueled by growth in its Advanced Messaging business. Through partnerships with global service providers, specifically in Japan, the company continues to expand its global footprint, supporting tens of millions of subscribers in the region.

In Japan, Rich Communications Service (RCS) technology enables consumers to engage with brands and businesses safely and securely, and provide the best user-experience for the Japanese customers. Through a long-standing partnership with WIT Software, Synchronoss Advanced Messaging is enabling mobile operators NTT DOCOMO, KDDI, and SoftBank to deploy a cross-operator RCS experience supporting 32.5 million subscribers.

“We are delighted to witness the unique success of the +Message service in Japan based on the WIT RCS messaging platform, and together with Synchronoss we are ready to leverage our common offer of rich messaging for other carriers that want to generate new revenue opportunities,” said Luis Silva, CEO at WIT Software.

Another prominent service provider in Asia Pacific recently announced a major milestone, delivering email services to over 50 million users. The end-to-end email platform, powered by Synchronoss Email Suite and the Mx9 core messaging platform, is highly scalable and ensures security and data privacy for its subscribers.

“The recent deployments and milestones are fueling the momentum of our Messaging platforms in the Asia Pacific region,” said Jeff Miller, President and CEO of Synchronoss. “This year, we look forward to working with our strategic partners, especially WIT Software, to deliver innovative messaging solutions that enable new ways to connect, collaborate, engage, and transact business.”

About Synchronoss
Synchronoss Technologies (Nasdaq: SNCR) builds software that empowers companies around the world to connect with their subscribers in trusted and meaningful ways. The company’s collection of products helps streamline networks, simplify onboarding, and engage subscribers to unleash new revenue streams, reduce costs and increase speed to market. Hundreds of millions of subscribers trust Synchronoss products to stay in sync with the people, services, and content they love. Learn more at www.synchronoss.com.

Media Relations Contact:
Domenick Cilea
Springboard
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover / Tom Colton
Gateway Group, Inc.
[email protected] 



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.