Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces Expansion of Sales, Service and Engineering Facility in South Africa

GlobeNewswire March 21, 2023

Nikkiso Sales, Service & Engineering facility - So Africa

TEMECULA, Calif., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (“Group”), a part of the Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan) and operating under Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (USA) is proud to announce yet another expansion of their sales, service and engineering capabilities for the African market. From their facility they will be providing support for all the Group’s products.

Located in Waterfall, KZN, South Africa, the facility was established to provide a stronger footprint in Africa and support South Africa’s engineering hub and economic center. Local engineers and field service support will bring specific knowledge of the region and local markets, allowing highly customized solutions.

In addition to offering technical sales for all the Group’s products, they have added an air separation unit commissioning team which includes customer support. The additional engineering support will provide process and design optimization and innovative solutions for the region. The facility will also provide LNG equipment, to support the large natural gas expansion off Mozambique, and potential development of virtual pipelines for LNG fuel to mitigate the electricity crisis.

“This expansion positions us to be able to respond rapidly to the growing energy needs of Africa, and to provide greater service and support to our customers with our local presence,” according to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group.

Bruce van Dongen will serve as Managing Director. A service facility is planned for some time in the future, which will support pumps and turboexpanders. This expansion represents their commitment to and support of the growth of the African market.

ABOUT CRYOGENIC INDUSTRIES
Cryogenic Industries, Inc. (now a member of Nikkiso Co., Ltd.) member companies manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.) and process plants for Industrial Gases, and Natural Gas Liquefaction (LNG), Hydrogen Liquefaction (LH2) and Organic Rankine Cycle for Waste Heat Recovery. Founded over 50 years ago, Cryogenic Industries is the parent company of ACD, Nikkiso Cryo, Nikkiso Integrated Cryogenic Solutions, Cosmodyne and Cryoquip and a commonly controlled group of 20 operating entities.

For more information, please visit www.nikkisoCEIG.com and www.nikkiso.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Anna Quigley
+1.951.383.3314
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30d66f23-e389-4adb-86c2-43133a748d6e



