ProStar Expands Its Footprint in Australia with Provac’s Adoption of PointMan

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions®, is pleased to announce its expanded footprint in Australia with the adoption of PointMan by Provac.

“We pride ourselves on being a forward-thinking business and remaining on the forefront of underground locating technologies,” stated Rhys Lambert, General Manager of Operations at Provac. “After searching for well over a year for a precision utility mapping solution that could meet all of our operational needs, we selected PointMan as it meets our high standards and offers unprecedented accuracy, aligns with our growth strategy, and best of all, is it is very easy to use and cost-effective.”

Provac Australia Pty Ltd provides unparalleled reliability and trusted services in both underground utility locating and non-destructive vacuum digging. Provac is a recognized industry leader and offers its services throughout Australia, including the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Southeast Queensland, and Victoria.

“Adding another major company in Australia speaks volumes for us on many levels,” stated Page Tucker, CEO of ProStar. “It indicates that PointMan is now a brand name that is gaining global recognition, seen as best in class and that it can add value to a company’s operations anywhere in the world.”

About Provac

Provac Australia Pty Ltd was founded with a vision of preventing damage to underground services. Provac services are proven to contribute to safer and more economically feasible outcomes which benefit companies, governmental agencies, and communities throughout Australia. Provac was built based on providing the best service with strong ethics and a reputation for consistently delivering quality underground location and services. Provac is guided by strong core values that embrace safety, quality, value, and Integrity.

For more information, please visit www.provac.net.au

About ProStar:

ProStar is a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions and is creating a digital world by leveraging the most modern GPS, cloud, and mobile technologies. ProStar is a software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface.

ProStar’s PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and seamlessly connects the field with the office and provides the ability to precisely capture, record, display, and manage critical infrastructure, including roads, railways, pipelines, and utilities. Some of the largest entities in North America have adopted ProStar’s solutions, including Fortune 500 construction firms, Subsurface Utilities Engineering (SUE) firms, utility owners, and government agencies. ProStar has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks.

The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 20 issued patents in the United States and Canada. The patents protect the methods and systems required to digitally capture, record, organize, manage, distribute, and display the precise location of critical infrastructure, including buried utilities and pipelines. ProStar’s Executive management team has extensive experience in the management of both early-stage and Fortune 500 technology companies in the private and public sectors.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com .

