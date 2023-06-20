AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Floship Becomes Second Recipient of Investment from FedEx Innovation Lab

GlobeNewswire June 20, 2023

The investment marks a significant milestone and signals a new era in the development of the future of global circular e-commerce fulfillment services.

HONG KONG, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading global circular supply chain solutions provider, Floship, has announced today that it has received an investment from FedEx Innovation Lab (FIL). This investment by FIL will strengthen Floship’s capabilities to extend its service offering to new markets. Floship is poised to collaborate with FedEx to build an end-to-end digitalized fulfillment and return solution that will create smart logistics for all.

This partnership will give FedEx e-commerce customers access to Floship’s global network of warehouses and powerful logistics platform’s capabilities to streamline their e-commerce fulfillment operations. At the same time, Floship’s customers will be able to leverage FedEx global networks as well as a full range of FedEx extensive transportation options to optimize their operations.

FedEx Innovation Lab makes early-stage investments in rising start-ups to bring additional value in terms of capabilities and speed to market to start-up firms through the FedEx global network, resources, and customer base.

Josh Tsui, CEO of Floship, commented on the investment, “It’s an honor for Floship to be collaborating with FedEx. This is a significant milestone in Floship’s journey to becoming the leading circular supply chain and fulfillment solution provider worldwide. It is a testament to our e-commerce clients about the future strategic direction of Floship and enhancements to our service offering,” said Tsui.

About Floship

Floship’s global circular supply chain ecosystem solutions cover all aspects of the global supply chain, ensuring minimal operation effort for e-commerce businesses, and allowing business owners to concentrate on driving growth with investment flexibility while gaining peace of mind.

Learn more at www.floship.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For more information about Floship, please contact:

James Linacre, PR & Communications Lead

Phone: (+852) 5333 9420

Email: [email protected] 



