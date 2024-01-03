AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Euro Manganese Announces Resignation of Board Member

GlobeNewswire January 3, 2024

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company” or “EMN”) announces that Hanna Schweitz stepped down from the Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective December 31, 2023, to avoid a potential conflict of interest that has arisen with her other commitments.

The Board is actively engaged in identifying a new independent director to fill the vacancy left by Ms. Schweitz’s departure.

John Webster, Chair of the Board of Directors of Euro Manganese, commented:

“We thank Hanna for her valuable contributions to the Board. We have benefitted greatly from her knowledge of the battery metals industry, specifically in the areas of cathode raw materials procurement and supply chain due diligence. On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, I wish Hanna success in her future endeavours.”

About Euro Manganese Inc.

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX.V and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

Authorized for release by the CEO of Euro Manganese Inc.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) or the ASX accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Inquiries

Dr. Matthew James
President & CEO
mjames@mn25.ca		 Louise Burgess
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Communications
lburgess@mn25.ca
+1 (604) 312-7546
   

#709 -700 West Pender Street
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1G8, www.mn25.ca



