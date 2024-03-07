Hitachi Energy to appoint Andreas Schierenbeck as new Chief Executive Officer, Claudio Facchin to step down on June 30, 2024

Zurich, March 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hitachi Energy today announced that Andreas Schierenbeck will be appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer, effective July 1, 2024. Claudio Facchin, Hitachi Energy CEO, will step down at the end of June 2024. Andreas will engage with the Hitachi Energy Board, Executive Team and Claudio to ensure a smooth transition prior to the handover on July 1, 2024.

Andreas joins Hitachi Energy from HH2E, a new green-hydrogen production company, where he is currently co-founder and board member. He previously worked as CEO of Uniper from 2019 to 2021, where he launched the company’s decarbonization strategy. Prior to that he was the CEO of thyssenkrupp Elevator, where he led the transformation of the company into a global leader leveraging digital technology from 2013 to 2018. Between 1992 and 2012, Andreas held various management positions within Siemens, including President and CEO of Siemens Building Technologies in the US between 2010 and 2012 and Senior Vice President in the Siemens electric utility sector in Switzerland. He holds a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from the TU Dresden and an Advanced Management Certificate from Harvard University in the US. Andreas is a German citizen.

“I would like to welcome Andreas to Hitachi Energy to lead the next phase of exciting growth for the business. I would also like to express my appreciation to Claudio for his great leadership transitioning and transforming the company over the last four years from the carve-out of ABB’s Power Grids business through the Hitachi ABB Power Grids Joint Venture (JV) into Hitachi Energy, a fully-owned subsidiary of Hitachi Group”, said Keiji Kojima, Representative Executive Officer, President & CEO of Hitachi, Ltd. “I look forward to continuing to support Hitachi Energy’s growth plan under the leadership of Andreas, and I wish Claudio all the best for the journey ahead.”

“Following a planned transition and a thorough selection process, we have appointed Andreas Schierenbeck as the successor to Claudio Facchin”, said Alistair Dormer, Chair of Hitachi Energy and Executive Vice President, Executive Officer and General Manager of Green Energy & Mobility Strategy Planning Division, Hitachi Ltd. “Claudio can be proud of his four years as CEO, and it has been a pleasure working with him during the past two years, supporting him and the Executive Team to deliver the transformation into Hitachi Energy, the leading power grids technology and solution provider. The Hitachi Energy 2030 growth plan centered around the commitment to continuously invest in innovation and partnerships to serve our customers is a solid foundation to build on, and I look forward to working with Andreas and the entire Hitachi Energy leadership team as we accelerate the delivery of the Hitachi Energy growth plan. Andreas’ experience of delivering transformational growth across sectors will help Hitachi Energy to scale growth and synergies with Hitachi.”

“It’s been an honor and a privilege to lead the transition to Hitachi Energy, working alongside the Executive Team and the entire Hitachi Energy organization across the globe”, said Claudio Facchin, CEO of Hitachi Energy. “The authentic passion and unwavering ownership of this team has been a limitless source of energy and motivation for me personally. Together with Hitachi teams, we have worked with customers and partners to advance the world’s energy system to be more sustainable, flexible and secure. The extraordinary achievements of Hitachi Energy would not have been possible without the continuous support from Hitachi Group. I look forward to onboarding Andreas, together with the Executive Team and the Board of Hitachi Energy, until the handover on July 1, 2024.”

“I am thrilled to embark on this journey as the new CEO of Hitachi Energy, steering the company towards new horizons in an era of transformation, where the demand for electricity is surging due to the rapid electrification of transport, buildings, and industries”, said Andreas Schierenbeck. “It is a profound honor to lead an experienced team so deeply committed to quality, innovation and sustainability as we help our customers and society accelerate towards a greener future. Together, we will continue to expand Hitachi Energy’s profitable business, ensuring that our collective efforts contribute significantly to a sustainable and electrified future.”

About Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader that is advancing a sustainable energy future for all. We serve customers in the utility, industry and infrastructure sectors with innovative solutions and services across the value chain. Together with customers and partners, we pioneer technologies and enable the digital transformation required to accelerate the energy transition towards a carbon-neutral future. We are advancing the world’s energy system to become more sustainable, flexible and secure whilst balancing social, environmental and economic value. Hitachi Energy has a proven track record and unparalleled installed base in more than 140 countries. We integrate more than 150 GW of HVDC links into the power system, helping our customers enable more wind and solar. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ more than 40,000 people in 90 countries and generate business volumes of over $10 billion USD.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers’ and society’s challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) and products. Hitachi operates under the business structure of “Digital Systems & Services” – supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

