Intech Investment Management Announces Turnaround Two Years Post-Buyout, as Featured in Pensions & Investments

GlobeNewswire March 14, 2024

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Intech Investment Management, a leader in quantitative equity strategies, is proud to announce a significant milestone in its journey towards revitalization and growth. Two years following the management buyout, the company has made strides in reshaping its operations, as recently featured in a prominent article by Pensions & Investments.

Under the leadership of CEO Jose Marques, Intech has undergone a comprehensive transformation, addressing challenges head-on and pivoting towards a future-focused strategy. Key initiatives have included overhauling the investment team, reducing trading costs, and refining investment models to better align with market dynamics. These efforts have been instrumental in driving toward improved performance and reigniting interest from asset owners and consultants.

“The past two years have been a period of intense and focused effort to not only stabilize but to also set a new course for Intech,” said Jose Marques. “We’ve concentrated on strengthening our core strategies, enhancing our operational efficiencies, and fostering a culture of innovation and excellence. Our team’s dedication and expertise have been pivotal in this turnaround.”

This recognition by Pensions & Investments underscores Intech’s commitment to delivering superior value and service to its clients. The company’s story is one of resilience, adaptability, and unwavering focus on excellence.

As Intech looks to the future, it remains committed to its mission of providing innovative equity investment solutions. The firm continues to explore new strategies and opportunities, aiming to stay at the forefront of the investment management industry.

For further inquiries:

Media Contact

Andre Prawoto
Chief Marketing Officer
+1 (561) 776 2226
aprawoto@intechinvestments.com

About Intech

Intech is a private, employee-owned quantitative asset manager investing on behalf of pension funds, governments, endowments, foundations, and other institutional investors worldwide. Having pioneered the application of Stochastic Portfolio Theory in 1987, Intech continues to seek distinctive alpha sources for clients in alternative equity, defensive equity, and traditional long-only strategies. For more information, visit https://www.intechinvestments.com.



