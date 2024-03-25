Woodward Announces Exclusive Thrust Reverser Actuation (TRAS) Systems Repair Agreement with Alliance Airlines

Multi-Year deal accounts for all aftermarket repair work across Alliance Airline’s fleet

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD), a global leader in energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial applications, today announced an agreement with Australian-based Alliance Airlines to become the exclusive Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems (TRAS) repair, maintenance and overhaul contractor for the airline’s CF34-10E-powered fleet.

Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems power and control the deployment of aircraft thrust reversers, which ensure optimal aircraft performance by minimizing runway stopping distances.

Woodward will be the exclusive TRAS repair contractor for the entire maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) volume for the Alliance fleet of 30-plus aircraft. Woodward’s TRAS have been on aircraft since the 1960s and are on more than two dozen large commercial, regional, and business jet types, including FAR Part 33 and FAR Part 25 certifications.

“We’re honored to begin working with Alliance Airlines,” said Divya Behl, Woodward’s vice president and general manager, Hydraulics. “Thanks in large part to world class turn times, we’re confident we can meet the growing demand of service work as aircraft travel continues to rise worldwide. We will provide Alliance best-in-class repair services through our state-of-the-art Fort, Collins, Colorado, facility, where Woodward produces, maintains and repairs TRAS products.

Stewart Tully, Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Airlines said, “As we embark on this collaborative journey, Alliance Airlines is looking forward to leveraging Woodward’s cutting-edge technology and our shared commitment to innovation to enhance the safety and performance of our aircraft. I extend my gratitude to the entire Woodward team for their hard work and dedication in making this partnership a reality. I am confident that our collaboration will be a cornerstone for success and growth for both Alliance Airlines and Woodward.”

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Together with our customers, we are enabling the path to a cleaner, decarbonized world. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

