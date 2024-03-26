Finsure Esigns With Annature

BRISBANE, Australia, March 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Leading aggregator Finsure Group has announced a new partnership with Australian esigning innovator Annature which enables faster and more secure loan applications and better service for its expanding broker network and their customers.

Finsure’s Head of Diversified and Asset Finance, Damien Thompson, said the integration of Annature into Finsure’s leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform Infynity’s software has been instrumental in the partnerships success.

“This has made the esigning process as simple as possible for brokers and customers alike,” Mr Thompson said.

“Prior to our partnership, we had kept a close eye on Annature for several years and really liked what they were doing.

“When we began working closely with their team during the Infynity integration, it became clear that they share our same commitment to refining the user experience and creating a positive outcome where possible.

“Right now, a Finsure broker can send out the Statement of Credit Assistance (SOCA) and Credit Quotes to their clients with just the click of a button. The client then applies their digital signature, and the broker receives an automated notification from the platform that the document has been signed.”

Annature CEO Corey Cacic said: “With brokers making up 70 per cent of all home loan applications, we know how important the third-party space is to Australia’s lending market.

“Partnering with Finsure just made sense, as their 3,000 strong network of mortgage brokers readily embrace technology.

“Since we formally launched the partnership with Finsure in December, we’ve already seen thousands of instances of the Annature esigning solution being utilised. Whilst this has been incredibly pleasing, I believe we’ve only scratched the surface and am excited by what our partnership with Finsure will bring.”

Further inquiries to Chris Byrne on 0414 464 207

About Finsure:

Established in 2011, Finsure has evolved into one of Australia’s largest mortgage broking Aggregation groups. At the very core of our business ethos is the desire to provide the strongest value proposition to all our broker partners. It is this principle that underpins who we are as an organisation, and why we are able to provide the maximum value to those who align with us. With our objectives aligned, together we aim to shape a better future for the industry and deliver results that benefit everyone. To find out more visit www.finsure.com.au

About Annature

Annature is an ISO 27001 certified technology company committed to providing businesses of all sizes with the tools they need to automate digital signing and identity verification transactions online. To find out more visit www.annature.com.au

