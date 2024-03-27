Euro Manganese Receives Approval of Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for Chvaletice Manganese Project and Appoints Project Director

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF; Frankfurt: E06) (the “Company” or “EMN”) is pleased to announce it has received approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (“ESIA”) for the Chvaletice Manganese Project (“Chvaletice Project” or the “Project”) from the Czech Ministry of Environment.

In addition, the Company is pleased to appoint Mr. Tim Kindred, an experienced, large-scale project delivery professional, as Project Director for the Chvaletice Project.

Highlights

Czech Ministry of Environment approves the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the Chvaletice Manganese Project

Excellent stakeholder engagement processes resulted in no comments or opposition from local stakeholders during commentary period

The ESIA is the key gating permit from which subsequent permits can follow in a more procedural manner

Appointment of a highly experienced Project Director for the Chvaletice Manganese Project to lead the Front-End Engineering Design (“FEED”) and the Engineering and Procurement and Construction Management (“EPCM”) phase of the Project

ESIA Approval

The Company has received a positive ESIA binding statement from the Czech Ministry of Environment, which approves the environmental and social conditions set out in the ESIA. This is the culmination of a four-year process, where 14 separate government authorities were required to provide a positive opinion on the Company’s ESIA, after which the ESIA was open to a public commentary period. No comments were received from the public, NGOs or regional municipalities during this period, demonstrating the excellent stakeholder engagement processes managed by the Company’s local Czech team.

The approval of the ESIA is the key gating permit from which subsequent permits can follow, including the Land Planning Permit and the Construction Permit. Receipt of the ESIA also allows the Company to progress to the final determination of the Mining Lease for the Project.

Appointment of Project Director

Mr. Tim Kindred recently joined the Company as Project Director for the Chvaletice Project. Tim is responsible for leading the team that will work together with Wood to deliver FEED work followed by EPCM once a final investment decision has been made. Tim will initially be based in Perth, Australia and will relocate to the Czech Republic during the construction phase of the Project.

Tim is a Chemical Engineer and a Graduate of the Australian Graduate School of Management. With a background in hydrometallurgy, Tim is a highly skilled project and operations leader in the mining and metals industry. He has successfully led project delivery from feasibility study to FEED, construction, completion and commissioning on multibillion dollar projects, including large and complex operations. Tim has experience in nickel, cobalt, copper, lithium, and gold and has a strong background in battery metal projects supporting decarbonisation. During his tenure of over 10 years working with Vale Base Metals, he led the project turnaround and successful construction, completion, and commissioning of the Vale Long Harbour Project, a US$5 billion nickel processing plant project, transitioning to an integrated team delivery model that drove success and delivered the project on time and on budget.

Dr. Matthew James, President & CEO of Euro Manganese, commented:

“Approval of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment for the Chvaletice Project is a major permitting and project milestone. It is a testament to the diligent approach and many years of effort by both our Czech team, who have engaged with multiple stakeholder groups along the way, and our engineering team, who have integrated feedback into our plans. What remains constant is our desire to minimize project impacts and maximise social benefits throughout the lifespan of our operations. We look forward to advancing the now more procedural follow-on permits to develop a world-class facility capable of producing high-purity manganese, an essential component in lithium-ion batteries for EV vehicles.

Additionally, we welcome Tim Kindred to the Euro Manganese team. His skills and capabilities in developing complex battery metal projects, together with his proven-track record in delivering large-scale projects on time and on budget will be extremely valuable for us as we progress both FEED and EPCM work, including the construction of the Chvaletice Project.”

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese is a battery materials company focused on becoming a leading producer of high-purity manganese for the electric vehicle industry. The Company is advancing development of the Chvaletice Manganese Project in the Czech Republic and exploring an early-stage opportunity to produce battery-grade manganese products in Bécancour, Québec.

The Chvaletice Project is a unique waste-to-value recycling and remediation opportunity involving reprocessing old tailings from a decommissioned mine. It is also the only sizable resource of manganese in the European Union, strategically positioning the Company to provide battery supply chains with critical raw materials to support the global shift to a circular, low-carbon economy.

Euro Manganese is dual listed on the TSX Venture and the ASX, and is also traded on the OTCQX.

