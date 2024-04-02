AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

KFSH&RC Welcomes Dr. Björn Zoéga as New Deputy CEO

GlobeNewswire April 2, 2024

KFSH&RC - Riyadh april

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, April 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Björn Zoéga as Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective 01 April 2024. This strategic move is set to accelerate KFSH&RC’s aspiration of becoming a leading healthcare institution on the global stage, leveraging Dr. Zoéga’s notable career and proven track record of leadership in top-tier medical institutions.

As the former CEO of the internationally renowned Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, Dr. Zoéga played a pivotal role in upholding the institution’s high standards and global recognition as the second highest rated among European hospitals and seventh best worldwide according to Newsweek’s ranking of the World’s Best Hospitals 2024. His administration at Karolinska was marked by innovative strategies and excellence in healthcare delivery—all which he is posed to enrich within KFSH&RC.

Dr. Zoégabrings decades of healthcare management and clinical expertise to KFSH&RC, having spearheaded operations as CEO of the National University Hospital of Iceland and the Stockholm Spine Center. His experience and faculties in research and education are also invaluable, given his former roles as President and Board Chairman of the EU-Cervical Spine Research Society and Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board of Alvotech.

As Deputy CEO, Dr. Zoéga will serve as chief lead of KFSH&RC’s healthcare delivery and research and innovation groups, following on the hospital’s commitment to integrating global best practices in healthcare and pursuing cutting-edge medical research and technology.

KFSH&RC extends its invitation to the community, partners, and stakeholders to welcome Dr. Björn Zoéga, as the institution embarks on a promising new chapter in healthcare, committed to fostering a brighter and healthier future for all.

For more information, please contact:

Mr. Essam Al-Zahrani, Media Affairs Acting Head, 0555254429

Mr. Abdullah Al-Awn, Senior Media Editor, 0556294232

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6a2fb3b5-9219-4e72-82fd-8f093f22996e 



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.