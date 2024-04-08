AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
AACSB Announces 2024 Class of Influential Leaders

GlobeNewswire April 8, 2024

Ninth annual initiative recognizes 22 impactful business school researchers

TAMPA, Fla., April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AACSB International (AACSB)—the world’s largest business education alliance—announces today its 2024 Class of Influential Leaders, a group of 22 AACSB-accredited business school faculty demonstrating impact through their research.

Now in its ninth year, AACSB’s Influential Leaders member spotlight program highlights the value that business schools bring to business and society—whether through the alumni who have used their business education to improve the industries and communities they serve, or the faculty leading positive impact through their research. All faculty from this year’s class are from one of AACSB’s more than 1,000 accredited business schools worldwide.

The 2024 honorees are advancing research in the areas of AI, healthcare, sustainability, finance, entrepreneurship, and more. The selected leaders exemplify the important role of business school faculty in developing new knowledge that provides timely and relevant solutions for business and societal challenges.

These faculty changemakers are using their expertise to encourage environmental responsibility, improve healthcare outcomes, enable digital innovation, empower marginalized populations, and transform investment practices.

“The 2024 Influential Leaders demonstrate the potential of business school research to address some of today’s most critical challenges,” said Lily Bi, AACSB president and CEO. “The knowledge they’re producing will help inform and create real change in the world.”

Each Influential Leader was nominated by their school, which shared inspiring research examples that demonstrate how the honoree leads in new knowledge creation, engages in timely solutions, and positively impacts business and society. Support for the 2024 Influential Leaders initiative is provided by Academic Partnerships.

The unique stories of each honoree are available at aacsb.edu/influential-leaders.

About AACSB
Established in 1916, AACSB International (AACSB) is the world’s largest business education association, connecting business schools, business, and lifelong learners to create the next generation of great leaders. With members in over 100 countries and territories, AACSB elevates the quality and impact of business schools globally. Learn how AACSB and business schools from around the world are leading boldly in business education at aacsb.edu.

Contact:
Leah (Harms) McBride
Public Relations Manager
AACSB International
MediaRelations@aacsb.edu

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/132ed6d1-5e2e-46a6-938f-3a66eb6e935f



