AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Anaqua Transforms Foreign Patent Filing into a Strategic Advantage for Intellectual Property Professionals

GlobeNewswire April 18, 2024

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology for corporations, law firms and governments, announces advancements in its Foreign Filing offering, enhancing the capabilities of its IP management platform, AQX®. Anaqua has shifted the paradigm of foreign filing for IP professionals from a burdensome set of manual administrative tasks to a strategic and automated differentiator, powering rapid decision-making for global IP protection.

In today’s competitive landscape, global IP practitioners understand the critical importance of protecting their innovation and inventions across borders. Anaqua’s advanced Foreign Filing within AQX offers a centralized ecosystem that addresses every aspect of the foreign filing lifecycle. On the AQX platform, customers can now utilize a decision workspace supported by competitive dashboards, foreign filing-specific reports, and online quoting to develop, execute, track, and manage their foreign filings. IP professionals can access a network of expert jurisdictional associates and translation providers to further improve the filing processes with transparent pricing and visibility into the process.

“Global businesses face increasing challenges in safeguarding their intellectual assets amidst rising innovation costs and intensifying competition,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “At Anaqua, we have taken foreign filing far beyond any traditional provider. Our fully integrated solution drives clients’ efficiency and effectiveness, empowering IP professionals to navigate the complexities of global IP protection with confidence. Our clients are sharing our vision and our filing volume from the first quarter of 2024 has already surpassed our full-year filing volume for 2023.”

Through Anaqua’s enhanced Foreign Filing, IP professionals now have access to an end-to-end solution that not only streamlines the filing process, but also ensures transparency, cost-effectiveness, and peace of mind.

For more information about Anaqua’s Foreign Filing offering, please visit: anaqua.com/services/foreign-patent-filing/.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

Company Contact:
Amanda Glagolev
Director, Communications
Anaqua
617-375-5808
aglagolev@anaqua.com



Primary Logo

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.