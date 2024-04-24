AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Media Advisory: Hut 8 to Release Q1 2024 Results May 15

GlobeNewswire April 24, 2024

Q2 2024 results expected to be released on August 13, 2024

MIAMI, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hut 8 Corp. (Nasdaq | TSX: HUT) (“Hut 8” or the “Company”), a leading, vertically integrated operator of large-scale energy infrastructure and one of North America’s largest Bitcoin miners, will review first quarter results via a conference call on Wednesday May 15, 2024.

Who: Analysts, media, and investors are invited to attend.
What: Hut 8 executives will comment on recent corporate developments and review the Company’s financial results for the first quarter of 2024.
When: Results will be shared via media release and on the Company’s website at https://hut8.com/investors/ on May 15, 2024. The conference call and webinar will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.
Where: The webcast can be viewed here.
Analysts can register here.

The Company expects to announce its Q2 2024 results on August 13, 2024.

About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp. is an energy infrastructure operator and Bitcoin miner with self-mining, hosting, managed services, and traditional data center operations across North America. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hut 8 Corp.’s portfolio comprises eighteen sites: nine Bitcoin mining, hosting, and Managed Services sites in Alberta, New York, Nebraska, and Texas, five high performance computing data centers in British Columbia and Ontario, and four power generation assets in Ontario. For more information, visit www.hut8.com and follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @Hut8Corp.

Contacts

Hut 8 Investor Relations
Sue Ennis
sue@hut8.com

Hut 8 Media Relations
Eoin Fay
eoin.fay@hut8.com



