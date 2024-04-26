Benevity’s 2024 Corporate Goodness Awards Celebrate Groundbreakers in Social Impact

Awards recognize purpose-driven brands for their extraordinary approaches to social impact, corporate philanthropy and employee engagement

PALM SPRINGS, Calif., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Benevity Inc ., the leading global provider of social impact software, today announced the winners of its 2024 Corporate Goodness Awards , also known as “The Goodies,” acknowledging leading-edge brands for their innovative and inspirational approaches to social impact, employee engagement and corporate philanthropy. The 2024 Goodie Awards were presented to the winners on April 25 in Palm Springs, CA at Benevity Live! , the company’s flagship conference, which brings together more than 700 purpose-driven professionals to share insights and strategies about the future of corporate impact.

This year saw a record-breaking 197 nominations from 99 of the world’s most iconic and purpose-driven brands. The winners were recognized across various categories based on the innovative, inclusive and creative ways they are making a difference in the world through their giving, volunteering and community investment programs.

“The Goodie Awards winners and finalists are doing incredible things to challenge the status quo, catalyze positive action in meaningful ways and creatively solve critical issues facing society,” said Kelly Schmitt, Benevity’s Chief Executive Officer. “We are so inspired by these innovative companies and people for creating deeply impactful programs that truly reflect their core values.”

Companies who were selected as Goodies finalists contributed more than $153 million in donations and $7.9 million in grants and tracked more than 1.7 million volunteer hours through the Benevity platform in 2023.

Benevity’s 2024 Goodies Finalists and Winners

The Bestie Awards: For best-in-class approach and overall impact

The Bestie Award is selected from all finalists and recognizes the company with the best-in-class approach to corporate purpose, driving impact for their nonprofits, communities and employees.

USAA (WINNER for Enterprise)

Vancouver Airport Authority (WINNER for Mid-size)

The BeCause Award: For dedication to causes

The BeCause Award recognizes companies making a big impact on societal or community issues by removing barriers for nonprofits so they can operate with more autonomy, flexibility and speed.

eBay (WINNER)

HPE

Hootsuite

IBM

Robert Bosa Foundation

The Buzz Award: For catalyzing purpose through communications and storytelling

The Buzz Award recognizes companies that bring their corporate purpose programs to life, by embracing true storytelling over “numbertelling” and by sharing impact stories from employees, customers and/or nonprofits.

Elevance Health Foundation (WINNER)

Activision Blizzard

Ciena

Okta

Relativity

The Community Hero Award: For best in class approach to community investment

The Community Hero Award recognizes companies taking a strategic yet creative approach to community investment to create greater impact with its nonprofit partners.

DaVita (WINNER)

CSAA Insurance Group

Principal Financial Group

Sequoia Healthcare District

Vancouver Airport Authority

The Moonshot Award: For boldness and creativity

The Moonshot Award recognizes companies that have developed a creative, bold and impactful corporate purpose program and engages their communities, employees or customers in interesting ways to maximize their social and business impact.

Coast Capital Savings (WINNER)

First Tech Federal Credit Union

FTI Consulting

Gibson Energy

USAA

The NewB Award: For most transformative approach

The NewB Award recognizes new Benevity clients that have created significant impact through a best-in-class corporate purpose program launch and have implemented best practices to engage stakeholders.

Alberta Investment Management Corp. (WINNER)

ENMAX

KLA Foundation

Tractor Supply

Veritiv

The People Power Award: For promoting purpose through people’s passions

The People Power Award recognizes companies that build a culture powered by its people and creates significant impact by putting the power of goodness in the hands of employees to address critical issues.

Ciena (WINNER)

Appfire

F5

Gilead Foundation

Symetra Life Insurance Company

The Buffy Award: For individual leadership, innovation and impact

The Buffy Award celebrates outstanding individuals who exemplify passion, innovation, imagination and leadership in the corporate purpose space.

Kelly Petrich, Director, Community Impact, Cisco

Estelle Roth, Global Head Giving & Volunteering, Novartis

The Change Champion Award: For an executive who champions a purpose-driven culture

This new category celebrates an executive who is a shining example of what it looks like to lead with purpose. They foster diversity, equity and inclusion; they champion social action; and they inspire others with their commitment to purpose, people and profit.

Kristina Karnovsky, FactSet

Employee Catalyst Award: For an employee whose passion creates movements

The Employee Catalyst Award recognizes passionate employees who go beyond their day-to-day job to engage employees and community members in opportunities to do good, helping to fuel a culture of purpose.

Tom Mahatdejkul, ARM

Learn more about this year’s Goodie Awards winners and their exciting programs here .

About Benevity

Benevity , a certified B Corporation, is the leading global provider of social impact software, providing the only integrated suite of community investment and employee, customer and nonprofit engagement solutions. Recognized as one of Fortune’s Impact 20, Benevity offers cloud solutions that power purpose for many iconic brands in ways that better attract, retain and engage today’s diverse workforce, embed social action into their customer experiences and positively impact their communities. With software that is available in 22 languages, Benevity has processed more than $15 billion in donations and 79 million hours of volunteering time to support 470,000 nonprofits worldwide. The company’s solutions have also facilitated 1.3 million micro-actions and managed 845,000 grants worth $16 billion. For more information, visit benevity.com .

Media Contact:

Zamira Tasneem│Media & Communications Manager │ 1.416.451.6511 │ press@benevity.com





