FIND OUT WHY AAP NEEDS YOU

FactCheck Social Media

Anti-Daniel Andrews flag an altered replica of Biden banner

By AAP FactCheck

October 1, 2020

2020-10-01 16:28:57

The Statement

A Facebook post shows a picture of a purported banner disparaging the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and the people who voted for him.

The post on the Aussie Bogans Facebook page features two images of a pick-up truck displaying a blue red and white banner on the back which reads, “F*** ANDREWS AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM” with five stars underneath.

The post’s caption says, “If you see this guy buy the man a beer”, an apparent reference to the truck’s driver.

At the time of writing, the September 28 post has been shared more than 800 times and attracted more than 900 reactions and 170 comments.

A Facebook post
 A post purportedly shows a picture of a banner disparaging the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews. 

The Analysis

Premier Daniel Andrews has attracted strong reactions from many Victorians for his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, however the image has been altered from an identical picture with US presidential candidate Joe Biden’s name featured on the flag.

AAP FactCheck found the flag, featuring the message “F*** BIDEN AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM” being sold online here and here.

US social media posts showing the anti-Biden flag on the back of the pick-up truck date back to at least September 21 and a reverse image search linked it to a Tumblr account which stated the photo was taken in Erie, Pennsylvania.

Norstar, whose logo is featured on the pickup truck in the Facebook post, is based in Texas. The company’s website does not list any dealerships in Australia.

AAP FactCheck traced the earliest example of the flag reading “F*** ANDREWS AND F*** YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM” in an otherwise-identical image to September 27.

A list of examples showing both Andrews’ and Biden’s name on the flag can be seen here.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden
 The Facebook post’s image has been altered from a pic with Joe Biden’s surname on the flag. 

The Verdict

The Facebook post photo has been altered from an identical image with the name “Biden” on the flag, AAP FactCheck has determined based on the evidence.

The image with Biden’s name on the flag dates back to at least September 21, while the earliest version with Andrews name is from September 27. Other identifiers and posts corroborate that it was originally taken in the US.

Altered Photo – The image has been edited or synthesised beyond adjustments for clarity or quality, in ways that could mislead people.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Manipulated Collins quote misrepresents praise for Trump

The NZ National leader credited the US president with not starting any wars - but her endorsement stopped there.

FactCheck Social Media

Anti-Daniel Andrews flag an altered replica of Biden banner

A Facebook post shows a banner disparaging Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and those who voted for him.

FactCheck Social Media

Death rate figures for COVID-19 don't add up

A Facebook post shared a graphic with wildly inaccurate coronavirus fatality rates to deny the existence of the pandemic.

FactCheck Social Media

False Ardern dairy quote milked for all its worth

A Facebook meme features a purported comment from the New Zealand prime minister which reads, "Dairy farming is a world of the past."

FactCheck Social Media

Bill Gates didn't say only the vaccinated would be free to move

The Microsoft founder and vaccine advocate has been the target of repeated hoaxes and conspiracy theories.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

NZ National overstates impact of oil and gas exploration ban

Is New Zealand using more coal because of the government's offshore oil and gas exploration ban?

FactCheck News Media

Are tourists and international students still contributing to the NZ economy?

Judith Collins claimed $21b had been lost in exports from the sectors in the coronavirus pandemic.

FactCheck News Media

NZ PM makes flawed claim about police numbers under National

Did the number of police decline when National Party leader Judith Collins' was police minister?

FactCheck News Media

National misleads with NZ renewable energy claims

Experts say changes in electricity generation shares under Labour and National haven't been driven by government.

FactCheck News Media

National overstates benefit of NZ tax cut plan

Would New Zealanders earning between $50,000 and $70,000 be $3000 better off under National's proposed tax cuts?

news

health

Four Sydney schools closed over COVID

NSW has recorded 13 new cases of COVID-19, with four schools closed and the Sydney CBD gym cluster increasing to 14 infections.

sport

rugby league

Sharks star Johnson injures groin again

Matt Moylan is in line for an instant NRL recall after star Cronulla teammate Shaun Johnson re-injured his groin at training.

world

politics

Japan's PM Abe set to resign due to health

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to resign due to a worsening of his chronic health condition, national broadcaster NHK says.