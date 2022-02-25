AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE
Performers dressed as Aztecs (file image)
Performers dressed as Aztecs dance around the Sun Pyramid at the Teotihuacan site in Mexico. Image by AP PHOTO

Brutal Aztec pandemic claim sacrifices the truth

AAP FactCheck February 25, 2022
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

The ancient Aztecs sacrificed their leaders to the gods to avert famines and pandemics.

OUR VERDICT

False. Experts say there is no evidence of Aztecs killing rulers to avoid such disasters.

While protesters against vaccination mandates and COVID-19 restrictions have taken to the streets in Australia and other countries, a viral social media post takes a trip back in time to claim the Aztecs killed their leaders to ward off pandemics.

The Facebook meme posted in April 2021 and recently reshared by Australian users claims “the tribes of the ancient Aztecs sacrificed their leaders to the gods in case of famine or pandemic.”

In what appears to be an allusion to the COVID-19 pandemic and related anti-government protests, the meme author adds: “I’m not hinting at anything, just a beautiful custom.”

The post is illustrated with a piece of art similar to those found in the Codex Laud, an Aztec-era manuscript

However, the meme’s claim is false. Historians say human sacrifice was a big part of Aztec life, but there is no evidence they killed leaders in attempts to stop or prevent disasters.

“They absolutely never sacrificed their own leaders, not for any reason,” Camilla Townsend, distinguished professor of history at Rutgers University and author of an award-winning history of the Aztecs, told AAP FactCheck in an email.

The Aztecs, who once ruled a large part of modern-day Mexico, partially used human sacrifice as a “terror tactic” involving enemy prisoners of war, Prof Townsend said.

“They sacrificed dozens of prisoners of war, trying (quite successfully) to make the point that people should stop fighting them and join the empire peacefully.”

Frances Berdan, a professor emerita of anthropology at California State University San Bernardino, who has written and edited several books on Aztec society, agreed the meme’s claim is incorrect.

“As far as I know, there are no recorded instances of Aztec rulers being sacrificed to the gods for any reason,” Prof Berdan said in an email to AAP FactCheck.

While it is possible epidemics took place in Aztec society before European contact, major pandemics in South and Central America were documented as nearly wiping out entire societies during colonisation. There are estimates up to 80 per cent of the population in Mexico perished in the 16th century due to the impacts of multiple diseases, war and famine.

However, Prof Berdan said Aztec society worked to improve conditions for the population during famines and droughts, rather than executing its rulers.

“The people did experience droughts, frosts, floods, earthquakes, and rodent/insect infestations, some of which led to famine. When the worst of these occurred (such as the multi-year drought in the 1450s), the Aztec (Mexica) ruler’s obligation was to distribute as much food as possible from his stores, and he did.”

Sometimes a figurehead representing the gods – not the actual Aztec leaders – would be sacrificed during cultural festivals, while experts have also said there are examples of children being sacrificed as offerings to the gods during events such as droughts.

Aztec historian Caroline Dodds Pennock, author of Bonds of Blood: Gender, Lifecycle and Sacrifice in Aztec Culture, wrote in a 2012 article for Historical Social Research that a person called the “ixiptlatl” would impersonate a god before their ritual sacrifice.

The ixiptlatl “roamed freely throughout the city for a year before his death,” Dr Pennock wrote. “No one could refuse the ixiptlaltl’s request and he lived richly and was attended by servants and multiple wives” before he ascended the temple and chose the moment of his death (pages 288-289).

Other fact-checks have also debunked the meme’s claim, as seen here, here and here.

The Verdict

Historians say there is no basis to the claim the Aztecs sacrificed their leaders to the gods in times of famine or pandemics. Aztec sacrifices were more typically prisoners of war or based around religious festivals, but such events did not involve the death of their rulers.

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP News

  • Hundreds of stories a week
  • Trusted, accurate and impartial
  • 85 years of experience

AAP's Newswire is the core of the AAP service. AAP provides a sample of the content produced every day by its team of dedicated journalists and editors on this site. As well as these articles, AAP produces hundreds more every week which are provided to media outlets around the country and around the globe.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.