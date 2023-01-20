Gas stove study tweet cooked up as heart health scare

False. The claim is based on a doctored tweet from a US news outlet. There is no evidence of any such study.

A study has found occupants of homes with gas stoves have a 47.3 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular events.

Dozens of Facebook accounts have claimed a new study found occupants of homes with gas stoves have a 47.3 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular events.

However, the claim is based on a doctored image of a tweet from a US television station. There is no evidence the study exists.

One of the many such posts (archived here) shared on January 17, 2023, includes a screenshot of a tweet allegedly shared by KOB 4, based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Text with the post states: “A new study published found that homes with gas stoves have a 47.3% increased risk of cardiovascular events. They also found that gas stove usage jumped enormously in 2020.”

A US news tweet has been heavily doctored to link gas stoves to heart problems.

The tweet screenshot includes a supposed link to a KOB 4 news article headlined: “Study: Gas stoves linked to cardiovascular events”.

However, it is a heavily doctored version of a January 12 tweet from KOB 4, which linked to a story about a study on childhood asthma cases and households with gas stoves.

The article referenced a 2022 study which found 12.7 per cent of childhood asthma in the US was attributable to gas stove use.

A KOB 4 representative told AAP FactCheck in an email it had only written a story about childhood asthma and gas stoves, with no mention of cardiovascular events.

A study published in late 2022 found 12.7% of childhood asthma cases are linked to homes with a gas stove. https://t.co/N62aFdiI9O — KOB 4 (@KOB4) January 12, 2023 The original tweet does not mention cardiovascular events.

Numerous accounts have shared the edited tweet across Facebook and Instagram, examples here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here, here and here.

Another version on Twitter (see here, here and here) dated the KOB 4 tweet as being shared on January 14.

It’s not clear where the edited tweet originated, but many social media users sharing the bogus tweet suggest gas stoves are being used as a cover for COVID vaccines causing heart-related incidents.

It plays to a common conspiracy theory that the government, pharmaceutical companies and the media are covering up deaths related to the vaccine.

One post states: “Oh for goodness sake! Everything gives you higher risk of cardiovascular events these days it seems. Everything except for … Avoid cooking with gas or you could end up with overcooked elephant in the room.”

One user said: “Ha Ha Ha so it was the gas stoves that have caused all the heart attacks over the last two years, what a coincidence… HOW STUPID DO THEY THINK WE ARE.”

Another post reads: “All of a sudden, everything causes heart attacks, except that one thing. Also, apparently, a huge amount of people just happened to buy gas stoves in 2020.”

Anti-vaxxers have latched on to the fake tweet to claim COVID jabs are to blame for heart problems.

Cases of heart conditions such as myocarditis and pericarditis following COVID-19 vaccination are rare and have most frequently been reported in males under the age of 40 following a second dose.

Gas stovetops have recently become the topic of political debate in the US after Richard Trumka, a commissioner at the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, said the agency was considering options to address pollution emitted by gas stoves.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Mr Trumka said: “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.”

He later tweeted: “CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products.”

However, his comments caused outrage among prominent US conservatives.

Health concerns over gas stoves are causing heated political debate in the US.

“Democrats are coming for your kitchen appliances,” Republican Senator Tom Cotton said in a tweet.

Ronny Jackson, a Republican congressman, tweeted: “I’ll NEVER give up my gas stove. If the maniacs in the White House come for my stove, they can pry it from my cold dead hands. COME AND TAKE IT!!”

Extensive research has found gas stoves are a source of indoor air pollution which can cause health problems (see here, here, here, here, here).

The Verdict The claim that a study found occupants of homes with gas stoves have a 47.3 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular events is false. The claim is based on a doctored image of a tweet from a New Mexico-based news outlet. The actual tweet was in reference to a study linking the use of gas stoves to childhood asthma. There is no evidence a study linking gas stoves to a 47.3 per cent increased risk of cardiovascular events exists. False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.