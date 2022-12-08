AAP FACTCHECK
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
A newsagency advertising lottery jackpots
A newsagency advertising lottery jackpots. (Mick Tsikas/AAP IMAGES)

Seven News clip featuring gambling app millionaire is a fake

Kate Atkinson December 8, 2022
WHAT WAS CLAIMED

A Seven News report shows a Perth electrician who became a millionaire using a gambling app.

OUR VERDICT

False. The video has been edited with a false caption. He won $1 million in the lottery.

A video shared to Facebook shows a Seven News report about an electrician who became a millionaire by purportedly using a mobile casino app.

However, the video has been edited. The original news report features an electrician who won the lottery.

The video, which has more than 46,000 views, was shared by an account with just four followers and features the Seven News logo as its profile picture.

The caption across the clip reads: “PERTH ELECTRICIAN HAS BECOME AUD 1M RICHER THANKS TO MOBILE APP ‘ROCKET PLAY CASINO”‘.

A screenshot of the Facebook video
 A fake news clip claims that a Perth-based electrician won

million via a gambling app.

The video begins with a news anchor saying: “This story really is the stuff of dreams, an electrician has become an overnight millionaire …”

After about 10 seconds, the video cuts away from the news report to a poker machine-style animation of falling gold coins before showing a bank statement with a balance of $1,001,340.02.

The logo of an app called “Rocket Play Casino” appears at the end of the video with a voiceover that says the “app is available on Google Play and App Store”.

The original December 2020 Seven News report can be found online. It includes an interview with Perth-based electrician Matt Norton, who won a $1 million after a lottery win.

Mr Norton found the winning Lotto ticket in his car’s glove box six weeks after he purchased it.

The Verdict

The claim that Seven News aired a story about an electrician who won a $1 million through a mobile gambling app is false.

The video has been edited with a false caption. The original news story features Matt Norton, an electrician who became a millionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket.

False – The claim is inaccurate.

AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

All information, text and images included on the AAP Websites is for personal use only and may not be re-written, copied, re-sold or re-distributed, framed, linked, shared onto social media or otherwise used whether for compensation of any kind or not, unless you have the prior written permission of AAP. For more information, please refer to our standard terms and conditions.

CHECK THE FACTS

Media Literacy Campaign

Stay in Touch

Latest Fact Checks

Latest News

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.