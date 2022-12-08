Seven News clip featuring gambling app millionaire is a fake

False. The video has been edited with a false caption. He won $1 million in the lottery.

A video shared to Facebook shows a Seven News report about an electrician who became a millionaire by purportedly using a mobile casino app.

However, the video has been edited. The original news report features an electrician who won the lottery.

The video, which has more than 46,000 views, was shared by an account with just four followers and features the Seven News logo as its profile picture.

The caption across the clip reads: “PERTH ELECTRICIAN HAS BECOME AUD 1M RICHER THANKS TO MOBILE APP ‘ROCKET PLAY CASINO”‘.

A fake news clip claims that a Perth-based electrician won

million via a gambling app.

The video begins with a news anchor saying: “This story really is the stuff of dreams, an electrician has become an overnight millionaire …”

After about 10 seconds, the video cuts away from the news report to a poker machine-style animation of falling gold coins before showing a bank statement with a balance of $1,001,340.02.

The logo of an app called “Rocket Play Casino” appears at the end of the video with a voiceover that says the “app is available on Google Play and App Store”.

The original December 2020 Seven News report can be found online. It includes an interview with Perth-based electrician Matt Norton, who won a $1 million after a lottery win.

Mr Norton found the winning Lotto ticket in his car’s glove box six weeks after he purchased it.

The Verdict The claim that Seven News aired a story about an electrician who won a $1 million through a mobile gambling app is false. The video has been edited with a false caption. The original news story features Matt Norton, an electrician who became a millionaire after purchasing a winning lottery ticket. False – The claim is inaccurate. AAP FactCheck is an accredited member of the International Fact-Checking Network. To keep up with our latest fact checks, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

