Hand sanitiser, pets and patting post gets ingredients mixed up

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.

FactCheck Social Media

Hand sanitiser, pets and patting post gets ingredients mixed up

By AAP FactCheck

April 17, 2020

2020-04-17 17:02:07

The Statement

A widely shared Facebook post is warning pet owners about the ingredients of hand sanitisers and their purported effects on animals.

The April 1 Facebook post states: “Please DO NOT pet your dog or any pet after using hand sanitizer. It contains ethanol glycol that’s also found in anti-freeze that’s toxic to them!!”

The post concludes: “They might lick the area you’ve touched them. Please share to make others aware.”

The post has been viewed over 200,000 times, shared over 3,600 times and attracted more than 30 comments.

 A Facebook post claims hand sanitiser contains a toxic chemical used in anti-freeze. 

The Analysis

The April 1 Facebook post claims that people should not touch dogs or other pets after using hand sanitiser because it “contains ethanol glycol, that’s also found in anti-freeze”.

Ethanol glycol is not a real chemical compound. The post may be referring to ethylene glycol, an industrial compound found in many consumer products including antifreeze. Ethylene glycol is toxic to humans and animals, with sufficient consumption of the substance sometimes proving fatal, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.

Ethylene glycol is not used in hand sanitiser formulations. Hand sanitisers authorised for sale in Australia in the form of hand rubs contain between 60-95% alcohol as ethanol or isopropyl alcohol, with small amount of other chemicals.

Hand sanitisers that claim to combat viruses are regulated as “therapeutic goods” by the Therapeutic Goods Administration and must be included in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG).

“Ethylene glycol is not included as an ingredient in any hand sanitisers that are registered in the ARTG,” a TGA spokesperson told AAP FactCheck via email.

Other hand sanitisers made for domestic and personal use are classified as ‘cosmetics’ and the chemicals used in them are regulated by the National Industrial Chemicals Notification and Assessment Scheme (NINCAS).

In a statement to AAP FactCheck, a NINCAS spokesperson said:  “We are unaware of any use of ethylene glycol in hand sanitisers”.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and a national shortage of hand sanitiser the TGA introduced legislation that relaxed the requirements for approval of hand sanitiser formulations. The newly formulated products must follow two recipes developed by the World Health Organization (WHO) and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Neither recipe calls for the use of ethylene glycol.

University of Sydney Professor of Veterinary Microbiology and Infectious Diseases Jacqueline Norris told AAP FactCheck hand sanitiser can be dangerous for pets if they lick the substance off a person’s hands directly after they have applied the rub.

“Most animals are adverse to licking hands with alcohol on it — fortunately the alcohol evaporates very quickly, but if they did (lick hand rub containing alcohol) it could cause central depression and vomiting mainly due to the high levels of alcohol,” Professor Norris said.

A dog rests on a person's lap
 A post claiming pets shouldn’t be patted after using hand sanitiser gets the ingredients wrong. 

The Verdict

Based on the evidence, AAP FactCheck found the claims in the post to be misleading. Hand sanitisers do not contain ethylene glycol and only pose risks to animals if they lick hand sanitisers with high alcohol quantities off someone’s hand directly after use.

False – The primary claim of the content is factually inaccurate.

* AAP FactCheck is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact-Checking Network, which promotes best practice through a stringent and transparent Code of Principles. https://factcheck.aap.com.au/

AAP is accredited by the Poynter Institute’s International Fact Checking Network and adheres to its rigorous protocols.

Latest social claims

FactCheck Social Media

Hand sanitiser, pets and patting post gets ingredients mixed up

A widely shared Facebook post is warning pet owners about the ingredients of hand sanitisers and their purported effects on animals.

FactCheck Social Media

NZ's three-month wage subsidy does not mean there will be a three-month lockdown

A Facebook post claims that the New Zealand government has secretly planned to extend its Level 4 lockdown over the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic for three months.

FactCheck Social Media

Instagram's COVID-19 chloroquine merchants are barking up the wrong tree

After reports an anti-malaria drug may help combat COVID-19 symptoms a series of Instagram posts are claiming the drug is made from tree bark - and seeking to sell the powdered bark online.

FactCheck Social Media

NZ "burning tower" image seems to be from US, via Hungary

A Facebook post claims to show a phone tower in New Zealand being burned down.

FactCheck Social Media

Dates don't line up when comparing disease epidemics and new mobile technology rollouts

YouTube is taking down videos linking 5G with COVID-19 in an effort to stop misinformation but theories claiming the deadly virus is linked with the technology are still spreading on Facebook.

Latest news claims

FactCheck News Media

Dutton's McKenzie defence fails audit test

Did deputy Nationals leader Bridget McKenzie fund programs that were recommended for funding?

FactCheck News Media

Did the NSW government cut $12.9 million from Fire and Rescue NSW’s funding in the 2019-20 budget?

"The 2019/20 budget cut of $12.9 million to recurrent expenditure on top of $21 million of savings to be found for the government's Labour Expense Cap is crippling FRNSW."

FactCheck News Media

Has the level of casual employment in the Australian workforce not changed for two decades?

“The claim that the workforce is now excessively casualised is simply not true. The level of casualisation hasn’t changed for about 20 years.”

FactCheck News Media

Are dairy farmers receiving just 1.4 cents from a 10 cent per litre milk levy by the major supermarkets?

“Coles and Woolies, they said look we’ll put 10 cents a litre on for the milk and we’ll give it to the dairy farmers. Well I’ve just found out that the dairy farmers get 1.4 cents of that." One Nation leader Pauline Hanson. October 10, 2019.

FactCheck News Media

Do Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as they do on electricity?

“Australians spend twice as much on superannuation fees as we do on electricity - some $30 billion a year.” Labor Assistant Minister for Treasury spokesman Andrew Leigh. September 30, 2019.

news

health

Artania crewman dies from COVID-19 in WA

A 42-year-old Filipino man who worked on the Artania cruise ship has died from coronavirus, taking WA's toll to seven.

sport

crime, law and justice

Dogs star to face drink driving charges

Western Bulldogs vice-captain Lachie Hunter is expected to face drink driving and traffic charges over collisions with parked cars in Melbourne.

world

virus diseases

Trump's restart plan in hands of states

Donald Trump has released a plan for restarting economic activity in the US, but has left the decision on when to lift pandemic restrictions to states.