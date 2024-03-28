ADF chief to appear at veteran suicide Royal Commission

The chief of the Australian Defence Force is expected to give evidence as part of the final public hearing day for the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide.

General Angus Campbell will be the sole witness to appear at the commission on Thursday which is set to conclude in Sydney.

His appearance is likely to extend over the nine-hour-long hearing.

It comes after defence department secretary Greg Moriarty on Tuesday denied suicide among veterans was until recently a “blind spot” and said his understanding of the issue had changed.

Counsel assisting Erin Longbottom KC asked Mr Moriarty whether it would be fair to say the department had a “blind spot” on veteran suicide before the 2020 Afghanistan Inquiry, also known as the Brereton Report, and other probes.

“No, I wouldn’t accept that,” he replied.

“Those reports and our experience of recent years has intensified focus on these issues.”

Mr Moriarty revealed that there are not enough mental health workers able to assist defence members due a nationwide shortage of trained professionals.

“We do not have enough mental health professionals for the Australian community more broadly, certainly within the defence organisation they are hard to recruit,” he said.

The department spent $7.2 million on mental health and wellbeing in the past financial year but Mr Moriarty didn’t believe a funding injection would address the issue.

The Royal Commission will be adjourned after Thursday’s hearing until the Ceremonial Closing Sitting in Sydney on Wednesday, August 28.

Its final report is due to be handed down in early September.