Celebrating Bulldogs and James Tedesco.
James Tedesco (right) was concussed during the Bulldogs' first-half onslaught against the Roosters. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS
  • rugby league

Concussions, two drug-ban returns as Dogs down Roosters

Scott Bailey April 5, 2024

Four stars were knocked out, two returned from drug bans and one was sent off as Canterbury stunned the Sydney Roosters 30-26 at Accor Stadium.

On the most dramatic night of the season so far, the Bulldogs produced their best half in eight years to lead 26-0 at the break before they were almost mown down by the Roosters.

With only 11 men left on the field, the Tri-colours got themselves to within four points with four minutes to play but the Bulldogs held on for victory.

James Tedesco is concussed against Canterbury.
 James Tedesco was one of four players concussed during a wild night at Accor Stadium. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS 

Had the Roosters pulled off an unlikely win it would have equalled the record for the largest comeback in NRL history.

But instead Canterbury’s triumph, which included a Matt Burton hat-trick in front of 7169 fans in Sydney’s driving rain, was only part of the story.

Roosters star and Australia’s Test captain James Tedesco was knocked out in the first half by a rampaging Viliame Kikau, moments after halfback Sam Walker was concussed by a stray leg.

Dom Young is another Rooster unlikely to be facing Newcastle on Thursday, after being sent off for a high shot that floored Bulldogs fullback Blake Taaffe during an incident-packed first half.

Victor Radley could also face suspension, after ending the game in the sin bin for a hip-drop tackle on Stephen Crichton.

The first-half concussions prompted the Roosters to utilise 18th man Michael Jennings in his return from a three-year ban for steroid use.

Suspended in the middle of Parramatta’s 2020 finals series, the 35-year-old’s career appeared over before he was picked up by the Roosters during the summer.

The former Kangaroos Test centre’s return came on the same night the Bulldogs’ Bronson Xerri made his comeback from a four-year drugs ban.

The Dogs dominated the opening half from the outset, with Reed Mahoney forcing an error from Young in the second tackle of the match.

Taaffe crossed untouched from the resultant scrum, before Matt Burton made it 12-0 after 10 minutes.

Dom Young (right) is sent off for Sydney Roosters.
 Dom Young (right) was sent off for a high shot that floored Bulldogs fullback Blake Taaffe. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS 

Kikau was particularly damaging down the left edge, busting seven tackles and running 149 metres in the first half alone as he skittled Roosters players.

He put Burton over from one of his long busts, before Tedesco’s concussion stopped the Bulldogs from crossing for another.

With Young sent off in the 27th minute and the Bulldogs’ handsome halftime lead, Canterbury were unbackable favourites.

But somehow the match swung, the Roosters piling on four tries in an 11-minute period after the break.

Luke Keary put Egan Butcher over for their first, before Naufahu Whyte barged across for the Roosters’ second.

Butcher crossed again when Jacob Kiraz made a meal of a Keary bomb, and when Joey Manu went over off the back of nice lead up play from Keary and Angus Crichton it was 26-20.

The Roosters’ momentum was halted when Bulldogs prop Harrison Edwards was knocked out trying to tackle Whyte.

Brandon Smith then threw a forward pass out of dummy-half in the next set, allowing Burton to get his third after the scrum and make it 30-20.

And while Daniel Tupou crossed late for the Roosters, their comeback eventually ran out of puff to end a breathless match.

